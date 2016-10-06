The Japanese home you won't believe is possible

On today’s 360°, we will explore a unique home that had the massive disadvantage of having its building site at a cul-de-sac, as well as having its entrance uncomfortably close to the narrow passageway adjacent to the neighbouring home. Add to that, the dead-end location meant that poor lighting would be a real issue. Not surprisingly, this was a difficult plot to sell and consequently, prices had to be brought down.

That’s when the Japan-based architecture firm Yasuyuki Okamura took over. A quick browse through their other projects reveals that working with difficult plots is somewhat a specialty for these guys.

What looked like a structural impossibility, let alone a logistical nightmare, has today been converted into a warm and spacious home that is full of natural light. Read on to find out how they managed this feat!