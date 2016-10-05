The cleverly decorated apartment

The little living room or media room here has a very simple design. There is a beautiful symmetry in the layout and an effective use of space. Note the wall-mounted lights and lamps on either side of the television. They would really work to avoid glare against the screen. Finally, note the large white armchairs. If they were any other colour they would definitely be too much for such a small space. But in this almost all-white room—they definitely work!

