19 simple garden ideas with spectacular results

homify Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Would you like to change or alter your garden but are unsure where to begin? In today’s Ideabook you’ll find 19 super stylish and beautiful ideas that will make a huge difference to your outdoor space’s ambience and aesthetic.

Perfect for any garden, large or small, we’ve got a range of unique plants, flattering designs, and wonderfully cosy seating areas paired with water features!

These ideas are sure to impress with their simple yet spectacular designs. Let’s check them out now…

1. The garden with everything!

homify Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Stepping-stones, timber cladding, split-level spaces and tonnes of greenery make this the ultimate sophisticated garden.

2. Adding grass

Jardin de la Luz, Beatrice Perlac - Adarve Jardines Beatrice Perlac - Adarve Jardines Modern garden
The garden beds of this neat and tidy space are both stylish and urbane.

3. Truly the ultimate outdoor kitchen!

Casa CG, Grupo Arsciniest Grupo Arsciniest Modern garden Wood White
Embracing timber flooring, this area has a warm atmosphere, looks fabulous and offers endless possibilities.

If you'd like to emulate something similar to this in your own home, you can always consult a professional to help you along the way!

4. A gorgeous garden pit

Residência Cruz, Arquitetura Ao Cubo LTDA Arquitetura Ao Cubo LTDA Modern garden
Create conversation with this warm and perfectly designed garden pit that is sure to add value and style to your home.

5. Modern water features

homify Modern houses
To really stand out from the crowd, this water feature offers tranquility and an eye-catching aesthetic.

6. Indoor meets outdoor

Projeto, Hungaro Decor Hungaro Decor Modern garden
This is the perfect indoor/outdoor space that offers you the best of both worlds.

7. Chill out and take it easy

Bamboo Terrace - Sintra, MUDA Home Design MUDA Home Design Rustic style garden
Bamboo Terrace—Sintra

Need to relax, rest and unwind? This outdoor beanbag, side table and Zen pebble garden bed are great for those hot afternoons.

8. Stylish plant pots

homify Modern garden
To keep your garden neat and tidy, these planters highlight the flowers within and can be used as a wall or divider in your outdoor terrace.

9. Work on your lighting

Bamboo Terrace - Sintra, MUDA Home Design MUDA Home Design Rustic style garden
Bamboo Terrace—Sintra

This area takes lighting to the next level with its wonderful mood and airy yet warm ambience.

10. Beautiful bamboo

CAROLCO 2, GF ARQUITECTOS GF ARQUITECTOS Modern garden Bamboo
Bamboo is used widely in residential gardens, and requires next to no maintenance or care. Choose the bamboo variety Fargesia, which grows in clumps rather than proliferating.

11. A tiny Zen corner in your garden

Projeto Paisagismo, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern garden
If you only have a small garden, this Zen example is a great option that maximises space, while also imparting serenity.

12. How about a green wall

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Modern garden
Green walls are great for compact spaces, but also look brilliant inside the home!

13. Embracing nature with stone planters

Referenzen II, MM NATURSTEIN GMBH MM NATURSTEIN GMBH Classic style garden Stone
Original, unique and unusual, this stone planter would work excellently both inside and out, set on a small patio or a large terrace.

14. Stone cladding for style and pizzazz

Residência Jardim Avelino, LAM Arquitetura | Interiores LAM Arquitetura | Interiores Modern garden
To cover walls within your garden, composite stone can look chic, sleek and timeless.

15. Adding fire!

Campinas Decor, Garden Light Garden Light Modern garden
Fire doesn’t have to be used to warm up! In Singapore fire can be employed to look striking, effortlessly engaging and wonderfully interesting.

16. Luxurious cabana rooms

Casa Chelsea, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern garden
These exterior cabana lounges look unquestionably lavish, and would undoubtedly ensure you spend more time outside!

17. Cosy, characterful and charming

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining, Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Modern garden
Urban Courtyard for Entertaining

Pairing plants, fire and comfy furniture adds a cosy outdoor space that is age-defiant and sure to be utilised.

18. A unique layout with a practical function

Apartamento na Foz do Douro, GRAU.ZERO Arquitectura GRAU.ZERO Arquitectura Classic style garden
This example utilises different materials to create a comfy and engaging outdoor space.

19. Working on the entrance to the garden

Casa Mo, FGO Arquitectura FGO Arquitectura Tropical style corridor, hallway & stairs Bamboo Wood effect
When designing your garden, don’t forget to work on the entrance as well. As this is the first thing guests will see when they visit, you should work to create an appealing, stylish and welcoming aesthetic.

Which garden do you think would suit your space? Let us know below!

