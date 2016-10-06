Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Let's use your star sign to choose the perfect house

Bethan Jones—homify Bethan Jones—homify
Palma Plaza Residence, Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects Modern houses
Loading admin actions …

Now, you may not be a full-on zodiac devotee but—let's be honest—it's fun to think about once in a while. Just where do you get your explosive temper from? Or that penchant for making lists? While we're not claiming it to be an exact—or indeed any kind of—science, astrology has an uncanny tendency to ring a few bells with us.

So why not turn to the stars in your quest for a home? Find out the kind of dwelling those under your sign are suited to, and see where that leads! There's no harm in it, and—who knows—you might just end up with your dream house…

Aquarius: a house full of light

Camp Hammer, Uptic Studios Uptic Studios Modern houses
Uptic Studios

Camp Hammer

Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios

An aquarius needs a home that will please them every day. It is very important for them to be close to friends, relatives, and social hotspots, so a house in the tourist area with beach or chalets to choose from is perfect.

Leo: modern artistry

PROJEKT DOMU ASTRID (MAŁA) G2 , Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Modern houses
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

Lions don't like being second best. They are the kings of the jungles and their homes must reflect their personality. An Art Nouveau-style home with its tell-tale curvy lines might be the perfect fit for these fierce folk. But if you're a Leo and looking for something less ostentatious, this eco-friendly German-Polish project with its quaint cottage-look and a stylish modern decor is for you.

Sagittarius: privacy and modesty

Haus B, JEBENS SCHOOF ARCHITEKTEN BDA JEBENS SCHOOF ARCHITEKTEN BDA Modern houses
JEBENS SCHOOF ARCHITEKTEN BDA

JEBENS SCHOOF ARCHITEKTEN BDA
JEBENS SCHOOF ARCHITEKTEN BDA
JEBENS SCHOOF ARCHITEKTEN BDA

The archers of the zodiac are known for not being in the same place too long, considering their home as a storage space for the treasures they bring back from their many travels. Which is why a lock and go, low maintenance home is ideal for them as they traipse across the world

Pisces: the forever house

Ready-for-Photo Home Staging Anwesen am Meer, Home Staging Sylt GmbH Home Staging Sylt GmbH Classic style houses
Home Staging Sylt GmbH

Home Staging Sylt GmbH
Home Staging Sylt GmbH
Home Staging Sylt GmbH

Pisces tend to be adventurous buyers, with a penchant for last minute purchases. A manor away from civilization for a modest price might capture your attention, more than an apartment in the city centre. In addition, Pisces sincerely believe that tradition is better than innovation, so a Dutch-style thatched roof house might be right for them.

Cancer: American style

Palma Plaza Residence, Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects Modern houses
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects

Palma Plaza Residence

Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects

Cancers are often like the traditional way of life and try to meet certain standards. They are often drawn to the kinds of homes seen in wholesome Hollywood movies, and they are willing to subscribe to every point of the modern American dream—a modern house in the suburbs, a family with several children, a perfect lawn, and a good job.

Gemini: minimalism and gloss

Casa C Puerto Roldan, VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS Garden Pool
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

Twins want only one thing—happiness and a home that provides it. They like modern styles, luxury accents and spectacular solutions. But the most important thing is that they want to live in a warm and beautiful place, with a pool and landscape views—Gemini does not do well in a cold climate!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Scorpio: modernity and fashion

One Roof House, mlnp architects mlnp architects Modern houses
mlnp architects

mlnp architects
mlnp architects
mlnp architects

Scorpios are ready to experiment—an ultra-modern home, free from tradition and cliche. A modern, minimalist house is ideal, but it still needs to be charming, family-oriented and perfectly clean. Most of all, a Scorpio house needs to stand out.

Virgo: an aristocratic estate

Veddw Farm, Monmouthshire, Hall + Bednarczyk Architects Hall + Bednarczyk Architects Country style houses
Hall + Bednarczyk Architects

Veddw Farm, Monmouthshire

Hall + Bednarczyk Architects
Hall + Bednarczyk Architects
Hall + Bednarczyk Architects

Virgin love architecture that means something. A certain style with its own history, whether it's an English estate, a French chateau or a Spanish-style colonial house will entice them. Their home should have a purpose, and attention should be paid to the smallest details.

Capricorn: stability and sex appeal

Casa Marino, ATV Arquitectos ATV Arquitectos Modern houses
ATV Arquitectos

ATV Arquitectos
ATV Arquitectos
ATV Arquitectos

Capricorns desire stability and massive architecture that expresses strength. The men might favour large-scale monolithic projects that boast modernity. While women might prefer something stylish but effortlessly easy, a home with a few frills such as a dressing room, plenty of storage and an attic.

Libra: stylish Art Nouveau

Neubau Einfamilienhais mit Atlier am Hofnerbach, von Mann Architektur GmbH von Mann Architektur GmbH Modern houses
von Mann Architektur GmbH

von Mann Architektur GmbH
von Mann Architektur GmbH
von Mann Architektur GmbH

Libra loves harmony—comfort and price, modern finishes and their way of life, so they will often choose a house in Art Nouveau style. German, Polish, and Scandinavian architecture in particular will set their hearts alight!

Aries: a fun-loving home

Blue windows, 국민대학교 국민대학교 Country style houses
국민대학교

국민대학교
국민대학교
국민대학교

Since Aries represents birth and is also known as the infant sign of the zodiac, fiery Arians would be immediately attracted to the reddish hues of this childish and fun-loving exterior, a factor that is enhanced by the blue window frames. It’s unconventional and definitely not serious.

Taurus: a private oasis

External Photo Jenny Mills Architects Modern houses
Jenny Mills Architects

External Photo

Jenny Mills Architects
Jenny Mills Architects
Jenny Mills Architects

A Taurus always knows what they want—the best possible option! If they have an opportunity to buy a home abroad—or even just a luxury cottage or an apartment—they will take the leap, because they know it signifies stability and progress. However, a private oasis with a swimming pool on a chic island getaway is their real dream!

For more amazing ideas, check out: 10 home decor mistakes you're probably making

The Japanese home you won't believe is possible
What type of house suits your zodiac sign?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks