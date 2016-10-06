Let's use your star sign to choose the perfect house

Now, you may not be a full-on zodiac devotee but—let's be honest—it's fun to think about once in a while. Just where do you get your explosive temper from? Or that penchant for making lists? While we're not claiming it to be an exact—or indeed any kind of—science, astrology has an uncanny tendency to ring a few bells with us.

So why not turn to the stars in your quest for a home? Find out the kind of dwelling those under your sign are suited to, and see where that leads! There's no harm in it, and—who knows—you might just end up with your dream house…