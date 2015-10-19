The Peaceful Home In The Woods

This stunning, serene home, located in the Japanese countryside has been brought to us by Nobuyoshi Hayashi of Nagoyacity. Resting peacefully amidst lush, green woodlands, the home brings together traditional materials such as wood and stone to create a warm and calming energy.

From the outset the use of both of these elements is striking, with stone slabs placed together to form an artistic, jagged stairway leading to the front door and smooth, polished timber slats peeping out from behind the home's façade. Upon entrance the use of wood is carried right through the interior of the house, adorning the floors, walls and ceilings and evoking a sense of traditional luxury.

The styling is simple and unique, with furnishing kept modern and comfortable. A long banquet table provides the focal point of the living area, balancing the space and leading the gaze outward toward a peaceful courtyard.

Let's take a tour and bask in the soothing atmosphere of this beautiful abode!