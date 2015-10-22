7 tips to create a restaurant-standard kitchen

In today's culinary world of exotic gastronomy, we're spoiled with an abundance of choices when it comes to eating out and dining in style. Along with everything else, the way we eat, enjoy and consume food has become a truly globalised phenomenon—the options are plentiful, international, and so too the ever-escalating quality and ingenuity of the food we eat.

The foodie revolution has made us all more aware of the range of ingredients and preparation methods on offer, and how accessible they are to us. For this reason, we've become far more discerning when it comes to good dining. In fact, many of us have taken it upon ourselves to start our own food revolutions right in the heart of our own homes, bringing restaurant quality dining from the exterior to the interior. Indeed, today's kitchen designs have come a long way since their humble beginnings, and it's not unusual to find restaurant-quality set ups in our domestic mix.

Today on homify, we're taking a tasty stroll through the modern home kitchen: how to turn yours into a restaurant standard space with style and flair. Dinners at home will never have tasted so good.