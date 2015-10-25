The homify guide to porch lighting

As you may or may not know, the common modern day exterior 'porch'—whether installed in the front, side or back of a domestic space or home—goes a long way back. As an element of home design, it's roots are ancient: the Old French 'porche' derived from the latin 'porticus' (or colonnade), derived in turn from 'porta' (passage). Its function throughout the centuries, and in particular more modern times, has fluctuated and differed, much of it dependent on location. In Britain, for example, porches came into vogue in the Catholic churches of the medieval era: constructed of stone, sometimes of timber, typically at the west or south side of the building, for both liturgical and practical (shelter) purposes. Owing to far less religious purposes, today the common porch is a frequent addition to interior and exterior household design, serving as both a functional and aesthetic feature to homes all throughout world. They come in all different shapes and sizes, styles and trends, but the one thing they all share in common is their mutual need to be lit up, and lit well.

Today on homify, we're taking a good look—not just at the art of the household porch—but the wonderful ways and styles we can light them up. Take a gander at these fabulous examples of well-lit porches, and take a few salient pointers on board.