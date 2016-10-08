28m² of storage space becomes an enviable modern apartment!

Waiting for a year to get possession of your renovated home might sound discouraging, but if Pietro Emilio Cubadda is your interior architect, you definitely won’t mind. In spite of a tight 45,000 euro budget, this 28sqm abode got a much-needed transformation within its compact quarters. 10,000 euros even went towards the development of a local winery! The highlight of this fantastic renovation is the 5sqm cellar, which was in need of substantial maintenance. Let's begin this makeover tour and find out how the designer's Midas touch resulted in a brilliant, almost-new house…
The faded walls and rusted shutters made this entryway look tired and nondescript. In fact, you'd have no idea of the potential lying behind that drab facade!
The designers have stuck to the same peach walls and emerald shutters as before. Yet they have installed a modern black and white door that hints at a trendy monochrome-inspired theme within. Stone wainscoting has also been applied here to match the rustic pastel colour.
The designers have made efforts to retain the moisture levels required for a usable cellar. This space is a work in progress which will attempt to restore the local art of wine making.
Brick and cement walls enclosed this tiny room with its 5.2 x 5.48 x 3.8-metre dimensions. Exposed wooden beams can be seen here as the restructuring work begins.
A walk into the new home will take your breath away! A stone-tiled wall and metal grills for the mezzanine greet you, while sleek black loungers invite you to take a seat. Nestled neatly on one side is a grey corner with a stairway. Plaster tones make for a modern aesthetic, while stone gives a grounded feel.
The neat loft bedroom is tucked into the mezzanine, with soothing grey tones and white linen adorning the dark polished furniture. The stone wall makes a glorious backdrop with its row of golden lights.
The kitchen lay in ruins with rubble all around as the compact space was coaxed from its former shell. Grey flooring slats were laid and the basic structure was beginning to take shape.
The new kitchen is an industrial-chic space with elegant pendant lamps. The grey walls have stone tiles going halfway up the wall as they form a short backsplash for the counters. The cabinetry is also covered in the same texture. A window on one side brings in abundant natural light.
The bathroom lay in one derelict corner of the home and was in desperate need of a makeover. The walls are stripped in this phase of the restructuring process.
The compact bathroom is tucked into a 3sqm space with a wall-mounted white towel rack, glass doors and plenty of beige stone elements. The new look is sleek, contemporary and makes us want to step inside!
Inspired by this creative revamp? Take a look at another transformation for more inspiration ideas: The astonishing renovation of a dreadful family home