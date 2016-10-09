A dreamy white apartment for under S$170,000

Of all the decorating decades, the 80s cops its fair share of flak. An era virtually everyone loves to hate, the 80s were a time of gaudy innovation and troubling colour confidence. Patterns were loud, geometry was ubiquitous, and people couldn’t get enough of shabby chic and chintz-covered everything. Why are we mentioning the 80s you might ask? Located in Sicily, Italy, on the first floor of a large 1980s apartment building, today’s feature property ticks all of the boxes, despite its late 20th century origins. Reborn, refreshed and reinvigorated, this 140 m² home is the result of two essential ingredients: simplicity and trust.

Engaging the Trapani-based team at Ad'A Atelier d'Architettura, this property has undergone a dramatic transformation—all for under S$170,000. The large open-plan interior has been thoroughly re-energized, with a sense of simplicity the owners’ main desire. With gallery-esque spaces, a crisp white colour scheme, and gorgeous oak flooring, this is one home you need to see!