A dreamy white apartment for under S$170,000

Of all the decorating decades, the 80s cops its fair share of flak. An era virtually everyone loves to hate, the 80s were a time of gaudy innovation and troubling colour confidence. Patterns were loud, geometry was ubiquitous, and people couldn’t get enough of shabby chic and chintz-covered everything. Why are we mentioning the 80s you might ask? Located in Sicily, Italy, on the first floor of a large 1980s apartment building, today’s feature property ticks all of the boxes, despite its late 20th century origins. Reborn, refreshed and reinvigorated, this 140 m² home is the result of two essential ingredients: simplicity and trust.
Engaging the Trapani-based team at Ad'A Atelier d'Architettura, this property has undergone a dramatic transformation—all for under S$170,000. The large open-plan interior has been thoroughly re-energized, with a sense of simplicity the owners’ main desire. With gallery-esque spaces, a crisp white colour scheme, and gorgeous oak flooring, this is one home you need to see!
A success story fro the outset, the first image we see of this home ensures our standards are set rather high for the rest of the abode. In this picture we are presented with the kitchen. Positioned in a disconnected U-shape, it blends in with the surrounding walls thanks to its white colour scheme and fitting free joinery.
The rustic timber dining table offers a juxtaposition of organic forms against the rather rigid contemporaneity of the cooking space. Additionally, the timber flooring that is seen throughout coordinates with this large piece of furniture, imparting warmth and hospitality against this crisp colour palette.
In this image we truly see the desire and ambition of the architects. One of the key requirements set out in the clients’ brief was to produce a simplistic and minimalist area to house artwork. The entrance to the property provided an ideal space for this. It is here that we see the gorgeously clean white walls, sleek timber flooring, and downlights situated perfectly for illuminating art.
Here the art is leant against the wall rather than hung, which adds a modernity and informality to the overall space.
As well as the casual dining area situated in the kitchen, there is also an additional, more formal eating space in the open plan living room.
This space is segregated using large, eye-catching light fittings, which not only look fabulous, but also help create mood and ambience when hosting an event.
A wonderfully surprising bathroom, this space ticks all of the boxes. Unlike the other rooms of the house, the bathroom is decorated with a dark wall tile, which helps bring contrast to the space. Fittings and fixtures are cubist in their shape and form, adding a contemporary atmosphere for the space. Although the room is without a bathtub, a large entry-level shower takes centre stage, making this room a legitimate spa-esque space.
Surprisingly spacious, the timber flooring is continued throughout, ensuring the cold black walls are softened with a more organic touch. As this room is fairly narrow, mirrors are employed to enhance the perceived space, contributing an additional luxurious and opulent aesthetic.
Coming to the end of the tour, we head back into the kitchen, where we are able to see the other side of the kitchen. This disconnected layout helps bring warmth into the room, while also making the most of the available space.
The central table has enough room for the whole family and more, adding a sincerely cordial and social air. Once again, interesting light fittings are employed to add mood, with these gorgeous Edison bulbs set up to produce a vintage aesthetic, and a peaceful, friendly vibe.
Taking one final look at this dwelling before ending our tour, we end up back in the main living room and hallway-cum-gallery. It is here that we can truly see the vision and work of the architects, who have definitely breathed new life into an 80s home. In fact, the residence shows few signs of its late 20th century origins, with bright interior spaces, gorgeous contemporary furniture, and a sense of an open, modern and welcoming ambience.
What did you think of this home? Would you like to live here?