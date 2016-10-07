A 57sqm apartment with creative ideas you'll love

Every once in a while, you come across a space that is so creatively designed and thought through, that all you can do is doff your hat to the designer. On today's 360°, we explore such an apartment, but one that is made special for a number of reasons. First off, it's a 57sqm space that has been completely remodelled but what is even more interesting is that in its earlier avatar, only 34sqm was utilised! The remodelling project was undertaken by the talented Sao Paolo-based architect Christiane Bergesch who took up all that unused space and incorporated it into the new revamped design. Today, the apartment gives out a more fluid and comfortable vibe and has the added bonus of a balcony!

But it isn't simply the fact that the space is larger today but how it has been made more spacious. When you hear 57sqm, you're not going to factor in that the space may have two levels but that's what you'll find here. But creativity is the word du jour here, and this is also illustrated in the eye for design and the colourful palette of the apartment. Interesting details pepper the space making it an even more vibrant home. Let's take a look at this fantastic remodelling.