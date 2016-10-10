13 fabulous home entrance ideas for small houses

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again, the entrance is undoubtedly one of the most important features of a dwelling. However, when you are working with a small home, it can be tricky knowing how to create a well-designed façade. Essentially you will want to ensure your entrance conveys warmth, style and hospitality. It should entice the guest or visitor, while offer an alluring aesthetic. To do this, the right materials, colours and style should be decided upon, as this will form your home’s initial curbside impression.
Need a little inspiration? We’ve got the goods. Read on below and check out our 13 favourite small home entries, which are sure to provide a few ideas, tips and tricks.
This small house makes a statement with its impressive entrance, which utilises a combination of timber, glass, concrete and foliage.
The architects of this house have embraced contrasting colours to impart dynamism, without feeling over the top. To keep the dwelling feeling warm, amber lights have been added, and they impart soft warmth, dappled by the louvres.
This entrance looks lovely with its attention-grabbing architectural elements. These allow light and air into the space, by also ensure privacy and segregation from the neighbourhood.
One of our favourite facades, this gorgeous cottage house utilises a crisp white hue to ensure the front porch stands out beautifully. Charming and warm, the metal pergola is asymmetric in shape, adding interest and energy.
Although the home isn’t particularly interesting, the entrance has been given a lovely makeover. Natural materials work with the brick, while the light yellow adds illumination and cheer.
Although this façade is simply grey, the designers have employed bamboo to add depth and prominence to the entrance. Lit up with an individual spotlight, this wall is a lovely focal point for the house.
