A 132m² home with great space-optimising solutions

Setting out to build your dream house while on a low budget might seem like an impossibility, but as the house we will explore today illustrates, you can undertake such a project without breaking the bank. The first trick, as ever, is to find the right person to do the job. The right architect can customise a house to suit your needs while keeping in mind space and budget constraints.

And so, on today's 360° project, we will explore a house that was designed by Atelier Potentiel, a Nantes-based architectural firm who have turned this 132sqm space into a unique structure that the owners can proudly call home. Join us, as we explore this one-storey home of unusual proportions.