Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Ready in 45 days, this 65m² prefab house has space for everything

Justwords Justwords
Casa2020, MapOut MapOut Modern media room
Loading admin actions …

Would you believe us if we told you that a home can be built in just 45 days? Probably not! But that is exactly what the builders of Mapout managed to achieve with this home—the Casa 2020. With an eye on the World Architects Congress 2020, the builders have created a prefabricated home that is fuss free and handsome at the same time! In its design, urban style meets environmentally sound architecture. The cost of the dwelling is a mere 1200-1500 euros per square foot, which includes planning, transportation, foundations and finishing! Let's find out more with this home tour…

​Sunny-side up: the façade

Casa2020, MapOut MapOut Modern garden
MapOut

MapOut
MapOut
MapOut

Set on a green lot, this home's bright orange hue sits well on the simple exterior and makes a cheery statement. The rest of the lot has been left open, with a mere 65sqm taken up by the home itself. An asymmetrical deck of concrete tiles greets you, and a wide path of wood leads you inside…

​Calming cabin: the living room

Casa2020, MapOut MapOut Modern living room Solid Wood
MapOut

MapOut
MapOut
MapOut

The compact home has a cosy seating arrangement set up in one corner. The wooden cabin is lined completely with pine wood, and a window sits squarely on one wall offering a picturesque vista above the grey couch. The large window in front offers scenic views of the area and visually opens up the tight space.

Timber beauty

Casa2020, MapOut MapOut Modern living room
MapOut

MapOut
MapOut
MapOut

The outdoors and indoors meet seamlessly in this space, with glorious timber panels leading to the garden. The connectivity of the layers makes for a wonderful fluid design here, and brings a natural touch inside. 

​Expansive good looks

Casa2020, MapOut MapOut Modern kitchen
MapOut

MapOut
MapOut
MapOut

The good looks of this space are down to the white and wooden beams which clad the room. This living area is sparsely furnished so that the eye is drawn to the beauty of the various raw elements. The white wall of appliances breaks into an L, and also holds the television. The wooden floor is a perfect complement to the pops of colour offered by the bright red couch and fluorescent legs of the modern grey table. The staircase on the side is also a soothing white to match the walls of the space.

​Calming bedroom

Casa2020, MapOut MapOut Modern style bedroom
MapOut

MapOut
MapOut
MapOut

The bedroom has a decidedly calming feel thanks to the beige bedding that matches the pine-hued walls. The window is aligned to the side, and a colourful couch sits nearby. The nested tables have a classic appeal, too. 

Impressed by this quirky little house? Here's another home tour to tickle your fancy: A one-storey family home in Korea

A 132m² home with great space-optimising solutions
What do you think of this cute little home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks