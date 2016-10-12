A modern and monumental farmhouse with industrial elements

Who hasn't dreamt of living in the woods, surrounded by serene tranquility and nature? This lovely farmhouse, in its picturesque and scenic locale, seems to capture every bit of that dream. Today’s feature home makes us feel connected to tradition, whilst flaunting cleverly modern design elements. This contemporary dwelling combines classic rustic features alongside industrial facets, displaying strong sleek lines and a clever use of natural materials. Designed by architect Arend Groenewegen, this charming home is still in the making, but a tour of the space is sure to leave you inspired…
This farmhouse is full of beautiful historic features. The facade is comprised of classic red bricks and huge glass doors, while the huge thatched roof and surrounding greenery are enough to make you fall in love with it. The tough industrial look with dark metal touches increases its visual appeal. In short, what a sight to behold!
As you can see, the insides of the house are still under a degree of construction. The wooden beams from the old farm have been restored and repackaged in a completely different way to give a fresh new look.
We can get a nice aerial view of the kitchen from the stairs above. The designer has kept a minimalist approach and given a modern look to the kitchen with its beautiful wooden counter. We can see the sleek white furniture below, which goes well with the wooden theme and character of the farm. The uber-cool wooden dining table also blends beautifully with the clean white floor. The large chic windows allow the cool breeze to enter, and frame the charming vista beyond.
The mezzanine gives us a glimpse of the rooms on the first floor. We love the concept of a contemporary farmhouse with all wooden beams and wooden interiors intact. What a lovely place to spend time!
One of the best features in the house is the staircase, which runs from the ground to the first floor. The black steel of the banisters provides a perfectly robust industrial aesthetic. All in all, the stairway not only looks classy but also adds a pleasingly raw and modern touch to the house.
Overall, the designer seems to have struck the right note in making this farmhouse beautiful as well as modern. We hope you enjoyed taking a closer look at how the old wooden beams have been blended with new elements like the sleek flooring and furniture!
