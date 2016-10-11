120m² house that satisfied parents in their 30s and their 3 kids

Today’s feature property takes us to South Korea to check out a 128m² family home with a twist. Situated in a residential location, the land was part of the local conservation management area. This stipulated certain conditions with regards to the plot volume that the dwelling could occupy. The land coverage ratio specified a 20% proportion, meaning the home needed to be designed with innovation and creativity.

Unlike many family dwellings, this home boasts a twist. It has been shaped and formed by the family itself, with plenty of open spaces and an interior that helps the young couple manage their two young children and newborn baby. In order to achieve their desired abode, they enlisted the assistance of Home Style Tote, a Seoul-based firm who employed originality and ingenuity, tailored perfectly to the family’s needs.

Would you like to see how this home turned out? Come and take a tour with us, by checking out the impressive images below!