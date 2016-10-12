Before and after: 5 renovations to copy

Renovating a home is never an easy task. There are plenty of domestic considerations to take into account, as well as the many stylistic possibilities. The best thing you can do for yourself when planning or undertaking a refurbishment is to have a clear plan. As well as consulting a professional architect or designer, there are three questions you should ask yourself:

1. What do you really need?

Do you have children who need a playroom? Do you often work from home and require a private workspace? We often have many needs and requirements, which is why you need to ask the next question…

2. Do you have enough space?

Sure, you want a swimming pool… but do you really have room for one?

3. What is the budget?

Once you’ve got a clear idea of your requirements and space restrictions, you need to manage and create your budget.

Want to see 5 fabulous before and after renovations to provide a little inspiration? Check them out below!