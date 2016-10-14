Do you believe in Feng Shui? 7 tricks to attract money into your home!

Feng Shui is the 3000-year-old Chinese system of guidelines that are studied and employed to rule spatial organisation and arranging relative to the flow of energy (chi). By managing your area and accomplishing décor equilibrium (yin and yang) you can generate a room that is symphonic, pleasant and healthy. But where to begin?
Today on homify we are taking a peek at 7 domestic tips that will help you attract money into your abode. Interested? Feng shui can benefit your home and help welcome in abundance, money and prosperity. Take a glimpse over this quick guide and ensure your space is shrewd, sustaining and balanced. Ready? Let’s go!
In order to retain positive energy within your home, you need to de-clutter and remove anything you no longer need. Sell, donate, gift to a friend—do whatever is necessary to renew and revive the energy and ambience within your dwelling.
Designers know the benefit of adding certain hues to your abode, and luckily it isn't difficult. These colours can be included in any room of your house, and work particular well as throw cushions, rugs and accessories. White signals purity, and can be added with red to evoke energy.
Your home should be appealing and inviting. Work on your entrance to achieve a harmonious and clean aesthetic, while plants can be added to attract prosperity and good energy.
The kitchen is an area that is often spent with family and friends socialising. The colour blue can work well in this space, as well as a good arrangement of flowers, or perhaps a bowl of fruit.
If you want to induce a positive energy flow into your abode, you need to ensure it is clean and orderly. Additionally, plants and foliage will provide life and verve to the space, and are crucial to the success of your home.
Avoid any mirrors that may face the bed, and always position the sleeping space away from the door. Employ softer hues to evoke restfulness, while opting for earthy materials for a harmonious and calm bedroom.
Is your bathroom leaky, cluttered or unappealing? If the answer is yes, you need to give it a quick overhaul. Feng shui believes that water leaks, broken bulbs and other damaged items can cause an upset in the general flow of energy, and should be fixed urgently.
