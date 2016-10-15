20 facades in 3D that will inspire you to design your dream home

3D computer visualisations, or renders as they are known, help you envisage how your home may look in its completed state. Among the obvious benefits of this adding to the excitement of planning your new dwelling, they also offer stylistic advantages, which are a tremendous advantage in the preparation and development of your new abode.

These days, 3D renders have come a long way in their ability to look and feel like the real deal. Would you like to check out a handful, and gain some inspiration for your own house? We’ve got 20 façades that are impressive, stylish and sure to boost your design confidence! Let’s take a peek…