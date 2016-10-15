Your browser is out-of-date.

20 facades in 3D that will inspire you to design your dream home

Casa Meseta , Grow Arquitectos Grow Arquitectos Modern houses
3D computer visualisations, or renders as they are known, help you envisage how your home may look in its completed state. Among the obvious benefits of this adding to the excitement of planning your new dwelling, they also offer stylistic advantages, which are a tremendous advantage in the preparation and development of your new abode.

These days, 3D renders have come a long way in their ability to look and feel like the real deal. Would you like to check out a handful, and gain some inspiration for your own house? We’ve got 20 façades that are impressive, stylish and sure to boost your design confidence! Let’s take a peek…

1. The house on the hill, this three-storey home utilises space with style

CASA BALCONES, Tectónico Tectónico Modern houses
Tectónico

Tectónico
Tectónico
Tectónico

2. Open, airy and impressive! This home ticks all of the stylistic boxes!

homify Modern houses White
homify

homify
homify
homify

3. A gorgeous garden with sleek back swimming pool, we’d love to live here!

CASA CELAYA, Tectónico Tectónico Modern houses
Tectónico

Tectónico
Tectónico
Tectónico

4. Utilising different textures and tones to impart style and definition

Casa Paraiso, RIMA Arquitectura RIMA Arquitectura Modern houses
RIMA Arquitectura

RIMA Arquitectura
RIMA Arquitectura
RIMA Arquitectura

5. A statement garage, with a bold façade, this contemporary home is inviting and distinguished

homify Minimalist houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

6. A study of volume and negative space…

Casa Camacho, AParquitectos AParquitectos Modern houses Concrete Multicolored
AParquitectos

AParquitectos
AParquitectos
AParquitectos

7. An unassuming façade that leads to a seriously striking abode

Casa Camacho, AParquitectos AParquitectos Modern houses Wood Wood effect
AParquitectos

AParquitectos
AParquitectos
AParquitectos

8. The importance of colour and organisation is shown in this 3D render

Casa R08, Rotoarquitectura Rotoarquitectura Modern houses
Rotoarquitectura

Rotoarquitectura
Rotoarquitectura
Rotoarquitectura

9. The ultimate cubist home

CaSA LINDA VISTA Design Process, CoRREA Arquitectos CoRREA Arquitectos Modern houses
CoRREA Arquitectos

CoRREA Arquitectos
CoRREA Arquitectos
CoRREA Arquitectos

10. Stone, glass and timber ensure this dwelling is interesting and engaging to the viewer

Privada Residencial, Estudio 289 Estudio 289 Minimalist houses
Estudio 289

Estudio 289
Estudio 289
Estudio 289

11. Open and at one with nature

Casa Meseta , Grow Arquitectos Grow Arquitectos Modern houses
Grow Arquitectos

Grow Arquitectos
Grow Arquitectos
Grow Arquitectos

12. A single-storey dwelling can be impressive and alluring

Casa 0316., Lozano Arquitectos Lozano Arquitectos Modern houses Concrete
Lozano Arquitectos

Lozano Arquitectos
Lozano Arquitectos
Lozano Arquitectos

13. Working with light to embrace shadows and luminosity

Casa de Campo MM, Modulor Arquitectura Modulor Arquitectura Modern houses Concrete Grey
Modulor Arquitectura

Modulor Arquitectura
Modulor Arquitectura
Modulor Arquitectura

14. Linear construction that works with the surrounding landscape

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

15. An attached home that utilises different colours to feel recessive and sophisticated

Fachada MG-Ceibas-87, Modulor Arquitectura Modulor Arquitectura Modern houses Slate Beige
Modulor Arquitectura

Modulor Arquitectura
Modulor Arquitectura
Modulor Arquitectura

16. Large, luxurious and wonderfully remarkable! This abode stands out from the surrounding architectural vernacular

Remodelación Casa BR, Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Modern houses
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto

Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto

17. Creative modernity! Our next example is wonderfully sleek, chic and definitely sure to turn heads

CASA-ME, CARCO Arquitectura y Construccion CARCO Arquitectura y Construccion Modern houses Concrete White
CARCO Arquitectura y Construccion

CARCO Arquitectura y Construccion
CARCO Arquitectura y Construccion
CARCO Arquitectura y Construccion

18. Would you like the best house on the block? This is definitely sure to stun and enchant

Casa Mr, 21arquitectos 21arquitectos Minimalist houses
21arquitectos

21arquitectos
21arquitectos
21arquitectos

19. Working with light can help create warmth and an inviting sense of hospitality

Casa Manzano, Milla Arquitectos S.A. de C.V. Milla Arquitectos S.A. de C.V. Minimalist houses White
Milla Arquitectos S.A. de C.V.

Milla Arquitectos S.A. de C.V.
Milla Arquitectos S.A. de C.V.
Milla Arquitectos S.A. de C.V.

20. Glazing can be used for walls as well as to bring the outside ‘inside’

Casa en Sierra Andina, Milla Arquitectos S.A. de C.V. Milla Arquitectos S.A. de C.V. Minimalist houses White
Milla Arquitectos S.A. de C.V.

Milla Arquitectos S.A. de C.V.
Milla Arquitectos S.A. de C.V.
Milla Arquitectos S.A. de C.V.

We hope you enjoyed checking out these 3D homes! If you’d like to learn more about interior design and architecture, take a peek at: A dreamy white apartment for under S$170,000

Which home would you most like to live in? Let us know below!

