Unamo Design Studio: Magical multi-functional furniture

The Spanish Unamo design studio is an award-winning product design firm that creates intelligent, quirky and beautiful multi-functional furniture. We highlighted multi-functional furniture as one of our design trends for 2015; as apartments get smaller, our demand for furniture that can do more than one thing will only grow. That's why we've decided to highlight Unamo, to show just how far multi-functional furniture has come, and to turn a spotlight on a firm that manages to do it absolutely right.

Unamo's guiding maxim to to seek a solution to the problem. It aims to unite the efforts of different design and art disciplines to create spaces that are both comfortable and liveable. Everything they make is versatile, because every piece can be changed and reconfigured. Not only that, but everything is finished to a very high standard; function, in this case, does not dominate over form. 

3Moods

It looks like a sofa, right? Just a nice, teal coloured sofa with wooden arms. You're right, it is, but it's so much more than that. This four-seater sofa can be transformed into table for no less than eight people. And when dinner is done, if your guests don't want to go home, you can also convert it into a guestbed. And the day after, if you're feeling tired after everyone has gone home, you can turn it into a chaise-longue for elegant lounging. Think it stops there? Nope! 3Moods is also transformable into a chair and matching writing table. In essence, It's a full-fledged living, dining, bed and study room in one product. It comes in a range of colours to suit any space. If your home is on the bijou side, and you're despairing of ever having enough room to do everything you want there, just remember that designers are on your side, and are coming up with fabulously inventive ways to give you all the functionality of a larger home with magical, multi-functional furniture. 

Moody

The younger brother of 3MOODS, Moody is a sofa, a coffee table, a work table, a stool, or even a dining table for two to four people. Given its size, it could fit into any household, or even office. It's also available in an outdoor version that would be a winner on a small patio or terrace. Available in a range of colours, we love this mustard yellow version. 

Curva2

A retro-style sofa, asymmetric, dynamic and daring. It boasts seating for 4 people and can also be used as a single bed. The finish on the rear also means that it can be used as a room divider. 

Essenza

Essenza is a chair and a coffee table and a shelving unit, depending on how you assemble it. It arrives as a collection of flat panels, each with a deep groove—it's up to you how you then assemble it; and afterward, how you reassemble, and reassemble it again. So not only is it multi-functional, it's a fun puzzle: how many shapes can you form it into? The design is a homage to the Red and Blue Chair, designed in 1917 by Dutch architect Gerrit Rietveld.

Boniato

Less complex than the other pieces we've featured, this one is still brilliantly multi-functional, as well as being pretty classy. It's a coffee table, a magazine holder, a planter and a footrest. Two soft pouffes will support your feet after a long day, and they can be moved around depending on your needs. 

Obo

OBO is a chair and a table that, when combined, will form a bar for a drink or even a lectern (see the image below). While you probably wouldn't have much use for a lectern in the home, in that iteration it could be used to stand a lamp on, or some framed photos. Curvaceous and complex, the chair and table would make for a brilliant vanity set in a small bedroom.

Essenza Kids

Essenza Kids is the children's version of the Essenza chair. As with the grown-up version, it can work as a chair, a table, or shelving. Why not put the kids to work in assembling it—their Lego skills will be put to good use! 

Diskover

Diskover is a decorative piece, an ephemeral sculpture or an adult toy. 47 wooden disks can be formed into 17 different designs, forming a patchwork of textures and shapes. Each disc opens to create shapes and combinations that will challenge and sharpen your imagination. A game that invites you to discover new ways of thinking about objects; just as Unamo have done with their magical, multi-functional furniture!

Interior decorating resolutions for 2015
Would you buy multi-functional furniture? Do you think it's a good choice for small living spaces? Let us know in the comments!

