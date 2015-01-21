Unamo Design Studio: Magical multi-functional furniture

The Spanish Unamo design studio is an award-winning product design firm that creates intelligent, quirky and beautiful multi-functional furniture. We highlighted multi-functional furniture as one of our design trends for 2015; as apartments get smaller, our demand for furniture that can do more than one thing will only grow. That's why we've decided to highlight Unamo, to show just how far multi-functional furniture has come, and to turn a spotlight on a firm that manages to do it absolutely right.

Unamo's guiding maxim to to seek a solution to the problem . It aims to unite the efforts of different design and art disciplines to create spaces that are both comfortable and liveable. Everything they make is versatile, because every piece can be changed and reconfigured. Not only that, but everything is finished to a very high standard; function, in this case, does not dominate over form.