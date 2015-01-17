Low cost ways to transform your living room

If your budget is low then your creativity needs to be amped up to make up for it. Take a look around your home and try and see it with new eyes—look for things that might have outlived their usefulness, but that still look pretty, and put them to work in a different context.

As a cool example: an old pair of children's wellington boots will create an original, fun and low-cost vase. The options are endless: books hung from hooks, pallets as storage, fruit boxes turned into tables. There are a multitude of options, you just need to step outside the box a little, let your imagination run wild, and have a bit of fun.