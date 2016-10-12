Your browser is out-of-date.

10 space-saving platform ideas for your home

April Kennedy April Kennedy
VIVIENDA OLIANA, The Room Studio The Room Studio Scandinavian style living room
It's incredible how often most people overlook the potential of the vertical space in their homes. Sure, you can always add some high wall storage or decorative shelves. But if you really want to make the most of the vertical space in your home—build a platform! A platform will add a slightly decadent, and sometimes bohemian feel to your dwelling. It will also add a sense of scale to the design and make a small home feel cosy and snug. But, hands down, the best thing about a platform is its space-saving merits. To show you how, we've collected 10 brilliant platform ideas for your home. We hope you love them as much as we do!

1. Built-up entrance

Guest House, Pini&Sträuli Architects Pini&Sträuli Architects Modern living room
Pini&Sträuli Architects

Pini&Sträuli Architects
Pini&amp;Sträuli Architects
Pini&Sträuli Architects

Many small homes don't have a proper entrance way, with the area above the doorway often neglected too. A platform above the entrance will solve all that. It could even add extra bookshelf space like this.

2. Storage under the bed

Cobertura Freguesia, fpr Studio fpr Studio Scandinavian style bedroom White
fpr Studio

fpr Studio
fpr Studio
fpr Studio

In a small home, a sleeping platform is often the way to go. This perfect little one-room apartment has a great bookcase and a bright, relaxing ambience. We love how platforms eliminate the need for clunky free-standing bedroom furniture too.

3. Make a small living room feel abundant

VIVIENDA OLIANA, The Room Studio The Room Studio Scandinavian style living room
The Room Studio

The Room Studio
The Room Studio
The Room Studio

A multi-level platform can work perfectly well in a small home if you go minimal on the furnishings. The secret is to make the floors with a plush material or even a good rug so you can get away with bohemian-style cushions and just recline on the floor. Note the little book storage area here too.

4. Separate the traffic zones

Bajo comercial convertido en loft (Terrassa), Egue y Seta Egue y Seta Rustic style living room
Egue y Seta

Egue y Seta
Egue y Seta
Egue y Seta

Internal walls, barriers and partitions take up an awful lot of space in a small home. They make everything feel closed off and small. As an alternative, consider separating the traffic zones with a sunken living room and a narrow platform-style hallway.

5. Bed and wall in one

Die Wohnung W und die Bergbuche vom Sonntagshorn, Holzgeschichten Holzgeschichten Modern style bedroom
Holzgeschichten

Holzgeschichten
Holzgeschichten
Holzgeschichten

This platform has been built to fit snugly into this little corner of the living room. This kind of design can be used to create very narrow side tables, while the wall on the right also acts as a storage cupboard. 

6. A little platform for the washing machine

져스틴하우스의 적정기술주택, Just-In House(져스틴 하우스) Just-In House(져스틴 하우스) Modern living room
Just-In House(져스틴 하우스)

Just-In House(져스틴 하우스)
Just-In House(져스틴 하우스)
Just-In House(져스틴 하우스)

This unique little platform is built to cover up the washing machine! It could be used as a little reading nook, living room or even a sleeping area. It's certainly a good approach if you don't have a separate laundry area.

7. The extended sleeping platform

KEFIR HOME, IK-architects IK-architects Minimalist bedroom
IK-architects

IK-architects
IK-architects
IK-architects

A platform could be extended along the perimeter of the room to create lots of storage space in the living room. This one also acts as a sleeping platform and a sofa area. The one-room apartment is small, but it feel relatively spacious.

8. Staircase and platform in one

そ～ら～の家, AMI ENVIRONMENT DESIGN／アミ環境デザイン AMI ENVIRONMENT DESIGN／アミ環境デザイン Asian style corridor, hallway & stairs
AMI ENVIRONMENT DESIGN／アミ環境デザイン

AMI ENVIRONMENT DESIGN／アミ環境デザイン
AMI ENVIRONMENT DESIGN／アミ環境デザイン
AMI ENVIRONMENT DESIGN／アミ環境デザイン

This platform has been integrated into a staircase. Most staircase landings are quite small, but this one has been extended to create a little platform unto itself. This kind of thing could easily be integrated into the design of a loft bed.

9. Pushed up against one side of the room

Black-and-white stuido flat in Hong Kong, Zip Interiors Ltd Zip Interiors Ltd
Zip Interiors Ltd

Zip Interiors Ltd
Zip Interiors Ltd
Zip Interiors Ltd

The best thing about a platform is that it makes the most of those little neglected corners of the home. It creates a streamlined look and that makes a small home feel spacious and uncluttered. Here, the designers have moved it to cover one half of the room.

10. Eliminating side tables

Vantage Park | mid-level | Hong Kong, Nelson W Design Nelson W Design Modern style bedroom
Nelson W Design

Nelson W Design
Nelson W Design
Nelson W Design

A sleeping platform often allows you to eliminate those space-gobbling side tables. The walls make your sleeping area feel cosy, and you can use the base as your nightstand. Some floating timber panels like this will help keep the sleeping area bright and open too.

Sprucing up your lighting plan is another sure-fire way to make your small home feel luxurious and bright! To get started, check out 7 bathroom lighting ideas to brighten your home.

Однокомнатная квартира в стиле Loft , Студия дизайна интерьера "REDESIGN" Студия дизайна интерьера 'REDESIGN' Industrial style bedroom Bricks Brown
Студия дизайна интерьера "REDESIGN"

Студия дизайна интерьера "REDESIGN"
Студия дизайна интерьера <q>REDESIGN</q>
Студия дизайна интерьера "REDESIGN"
Which of these platforms ideas inspired you?

