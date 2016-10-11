Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

24 simple ideas for a living room to envy

April Kennedy April Kennedy
LTAB/LAB/OPENSPACE, LTAB/LAB STUDIO LTAB/LAB STUDIO Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

Simple features are often all you need to turn a home into an envy-worthy living space. These are the kind of ideas that don't necessarily cost a lot of money, but offer a slightly different take on a standard old approach. They may not draw a lot of attention themselves, but reveal a deep knowledge of the basics of good interior design or a fresh approach to decorating. Most importantly, these are the features that make your home more liveable. So come with us to check out 24 simple ideas for an envy-worthy abode! We bet something here will inspire you…

1. Use whimsical wall stickers

casa vintage, Laura Canonico Architetto Laura Canonico Architetto Modern living room
Laura Canonico Architetto

Laura Canonico Architetto
Laura Canonico Architetto
Laura Canonico Architetto

2. Dress up little plasterboard niches

Romantica Mansarda, Bartolucci Architetti Bartolucci Architetti
Bartolucci Architetti

Bartolucci Architetti
Bartolucci Architetti
Bartolucci Architetti

3. Create a design that favours natural light

private apt in Milano, StudioCR34 StudioCR34 Minimalist living room
StudioCR34

StudioCR34
StudioCR34
StudioCR34

4. Divide living spaces with furniture

VILLA A GUARENE, architetto roberta castelli architetto roberta castelli Modern living room
architetto roberta castelli

architetto roberta castelli
architetto roberta castelli
architetto roberta castelli

5. Separate the living room with a kitchen island

LTAB/LAB/OPENSPACE, LTAB/LAB STUDIO LTAB/LAB STUDIO Modern living room
LTAB/LAB STUDIO

LTAB/LAB STUDIO
LTAB/LAB STUDIO
LTAB/LAB STUDIO

6. Divide the living room with a sofa

Casa E, Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design Modern living room
Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design

Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design
Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design
Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Use a modular wall system

APPARTAMENTO A PALERMO - 2013, Giuseppe Rappa & Angelo M. Castiglione Giuseppe Rappa & Angelo M. Castiglione Modern living room
Giuseppe Rappa &amp; Angelo M. Castiglione

Giuseppe Rappa & Angelo M. Castiglione
Giuseppe Rappa &amp; Angelo M. Castiglione
Giuseppe Rappa & Angelo M. Castiglione

8. Create flow with interior openings

casa PT, davide petronici | architettura davide petronici | architettura Modern living room
davide petronici | architettura

davide petronici | architettura
davide petronici | architettura
davide petronici | architettura

9. Make something interesting with a free-standing wall

CASA G+M, GRAZIANI & DICEMBRINO GRAZIANI & DICEMBRINO Minimalist living room
GRAZIANI &amp; DICEMBRINO

GRAZIANI & DICEMBRINO
GRAZIANI &amp; DICEMBRINO
GRAZIANI & DICEMBRINO

10. Use a long low-lying cabinet

Appartamento Residenziale - Brianza - 2013 - 01, Galleria del Vento Galleria del Vento Scandinavian style living room
Galleria del Vento

Galleria del Vento
Galleria del Vento
Galleria del Vento

11. Decorate with light colours in a small room

Appartamento Torino Centro storico, Loredana Vingelli Home Decor Loredana Vingelli Home Decor Classic style living room
Loredana Vingelli Home Decor

Loredana Vingelli Home Decor
Loredana Vingelli Home Decor
Loredana Vingelli Home Decor

12. Create a window opening between the living room and kitchen

Casa Dp 2, gk architetti (Carlo Andrea Gorelli+Keiko Kondo) gk architetti (Carlo Andrea Gorelli+Keiko Kondo) Modern living room
gk architetti (Carlo Andrea Gorelli+Keiko Kondo)

gk architetti (Carlo Andrea Gorelli+Keiko Kondo)
gk architetti (Carlo Andrea Gorelli+Keiko Kondo)
gk architetti (Carlo Andrea Gorelli+Keiko Kondo)

13. Use a stone veneer to spice up a feature wall

Abbandonare l'impronta tradizionale senza rinunciare ad un ambiente caldo e confortevole, AMlab AMlab Industrial style living room
AMlab

AMlab
AMlab
AMlab

14. Add an extra deep sofa

La casa di E&C, Modularis Progettazione e Arredo Modularis Progettazione e Arredo Modern living room
Modularis Progettazione e Arredo

Modularis Progettazione e Arredo
Modularis Progettazione e Arredo
Modularis Progettazione e Arredo

15. Make the most of the corners

APPARTAMENTO PER UNA GIOVANE COPPIA, ROBERTA DANISI architetto ROBERTA DANISI architetto Modern living room
ROBERTA DANISI architetto

ROBERTA DANISI architetto
ROBERTA DANISI architetto
ROBERTA DANISI architetto

16. Decorate with just a few, well-chosen pieces

appartamento a rimini, bilune studio bilune studio Eclectic style living room
bilune studio

bilune studio
bilune studio
bilune studio

17. Don't forget to think about the curtains

Gaiole in Chianti, Toscana, Arlene Gibbs Décor Arlene Gibbs Décor Rustic style living room
Arlene Gibbs Décor

Arlene Gibbs Décor
Arlene Gibbs Décor
Arlene Gibbs Décor

18. Decide on one touch of colour

Radiant White, ristrutturami ristrutturami Minimalist living room
ristrutturami

ristrutturami
ristrutturami
ristrutturami

19. Call a carpenter for customised solutions

Guest House, Pini&Sträuli Architects Pini&Sträuli Architects Modern living room
Pini&amp;Sträuli Architects

Pini&Sträuli Architects
Pini&amp;Sträuli Architects
Pini&Sträuli Architects

20. Use the upper half of the room

Living room BRENSO Architecture & Design Modern living room
BRENSO Architecture &amp; Design

Living room

BRENSO Architecture & Design
BRENSO Architecture &amp; Design
BRENSO Architecture & Design

21. Don't forget a large rug

spazio, luogo comune luogo comune Minimalist living room
luogo comune

luogo comune
luogo comune
luogo comune

22. Make the most of a column

E+P HOME, enrico massaro architetto enrico massaro architetto Modern living room
enrico massaro architetto

enrico massaro architetto
enrico massaro architetto
enrico massaro architetto

23. Rethink old flooring

Relooking di una casa in un centro storico, Home Lifting Home Lifting
Home Lifting

Home Lifting
Home Lifting
Home Lifting

24. Don't forget the plants

la casa serra, orlandini design sas orlandini design sas Eclectic style living room
orlandini design sas

orlandini design sas
orlandini design sas
orlandini design sas

For more home inspiration, check out 44 palette ideas that you can directly copy.

A simple and private Japanese home
Which of these simple ideas has inspired you?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks