Interior decorating resolutions for 2015

So, we're almost a month into 2015 and hopefully those New Year's resolutions are going well, right? You're getting fit, you're eating well, and you're a few weeks into learning that instrument you've always wanted to play… Or maybe not. If your resolutions for personal improvement have melted away faster than you can say 'Happy New Year!' don't worry—there's still time to make some that you might actually stick to. And why? Because these ones are fun! Put down that kale leaf, step away from the rowing machine: we've got some interior decorating resolutions to make!
You've already read our piece on interior trends for 2015, no doubt, and we hope that you'll give at least some of them a try in the coming year. But trends aside, there are some basic tweaks you can make to your interior to freshen it up. Many of them are low-cost and low-effort, but they'll make a huge difference to how you see and experience your home. Read on, and let's vow to make some resolutions we'll be happy to keep.
Too often, we look at gorgeous, beautifully made furniture and think: 'Well, I can't afford that.' And then we go off and buy a bunch of cheaper pieces that start to fall apart after a year of two, and then have to buy more. And, in the end, we end up spending as much, if not more, than we would have if we invested in one or two sturdy, classic pieces that last a lifetime. It's time to end that, and make 2015 the year that of the investment piece. Just one, to start—maybe a leather chesterfield sofa like the one pictured, or a solid wood dining table in a simple design, or maybe a Herman Miller armchair. You're looking for pieces that have earned their style chops over the years; pieces that can truly lay claim to the description 'classic'. You're also looking for pieces that are solidly built, and whose materials will only look better and better as they gain a patina of age. The cost might at first seem eye-watering, but such pieces will more than earn their keep over your lifetime—and probably even beyond.
Take a look around your house. That blue jar you picked up at a flea market and always 'meant to do something with'? Have you? No? Then ditch it. It's time to get ruthless with the clutter—if it's not being used, then it's time for it to go. Sell it, recycle it, gift it—just get rid of it. Take a tip from the Scandinavians and aim for a clean, clutter-free home. It'll calm your mind, and decisiveness is great for the soul.
Take a look at our basics of Scandinavian design if you need to be convinced as to just how good a clutter-free space can look—the Scandinavians are masters of the art.
Once all the clutter is gone, it's time to treat yourself to some cute storage boxes and baskets for whatever is leftover. Get rid of the shoeboxes and boring plastic canisters, and get some storage that you're proud to show off. Colourful plastics in the kitchen, and wicker and wood in the rest of the house, are good starting points.
Not only is upcycling super-trendy (still), it's also great for the environment, and your bank balance. If you have pieces that are looking a bit tired, there are tonnes of tutorials online that'll give you step-by-step instructions on how to bring them back to life, or how to turn them into something entirely new. If you can't face doing the work yourself, take a look at our collection of upcycled furniture here on homify—it's still good for the planet even if someone else has done the work!
Maybe you haven't read our tips for organising your entryway—if not, get over there right now! Your entryway is the first thing people see when they arrive in your home, so you can't afford to let it go to seed. A pretty and welcoming entryway doesn't take much work—a console table, some cute chairs and a bunch of flowers might be all you need. As a bonus: you can pat yourself on the back for a job well-done every time you open the front door.
If you've shied away from bold colours in the past, and stuck to neutrals, don't worry: you're not alone. Many people find the prospect of colour-matching a daunting one, so they hew to neutrals for fear of making a mistake. Let's make 2015 a year of being brave, and introduce some colour to the home. If you're nervous, start small, with textiles that can be easily removed if they don't work. Bed covers, throws, cushions, pillows—they're all small-scale ways to take a chance with colour. Be brave!
Back in October we rounded up some great textile ideas for the home—take a look and see what a difference cushions and covers can make to an interior.