Interior decorating resolutions for 2015

So, we're almost a month into 2015 and hopefully those New Year's resolutions are going well, right? You're getting fit, you're eating well, and you're a few weeks into learning that instrument you've always wanted to play… Or maybe not. If your resolutions for personal improvement have melted away faster than you can say 'Happy New Year!' don't worry—there's still time to make some that you might actually stick to. And why? Because these ones are fun! Put down that kale leaf, step away from the rowing machine: we've got some interior decorating resolutions to make!

You've already read our piece on interior trends for 2015, no doubt, and we hope that you'll give at least some of them a try in the coming year. But trends aside, there are some basic tweaks you can make to your interior to freshen it up. Many of them are low-cost and low-effort, but they'll make a huge difference to how you see and experience your home. Read on, and let's vow to make some resolutions we'll be happy to keep.