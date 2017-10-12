Gone are the days when staircases served a purely functional purpose in our homes. Thanks to creative design and the myriad materials available today, staircases can also be wonderfully aesthetic, and quite often even be the focal point of a home.

One of the most overlooked areas when designing a home is the space underneath the stairs, which often ends up being the dumping ground for the entire family. Building libraries or storage cabinets in the space is a great idea when you have a limited area to work with, but if you're lucky enough to have ample space then you can infuse it with life. How? Simply incorporate tons of foliage, fountains and stones to create an aesthetically pleasing environment that is also completely natural. These elements can impart a sense of serenity and peace to your home unlike no other.

Join us as we explore some truly creatively-designed stairs in today's ideabook.