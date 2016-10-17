The one-room apartment you won't forget

The mid-century modern trend is one of those interior styles that just doesn’t seem to want to go away. A treasured and time-honoured aesthetic, we fell in love with mid-century modern approximately a decade ago, and haven’t tired of it since! This bubbly, fresh scheme works wonders in so many different homes, as well as functioning favourably with a range of interior themes and designs.

Pared-down, contemporary and cheerful, today’s feature home has been designed with cool summer vibes, and plenty of interesting accoutrements. Living in a small apartment can often feel like a real hindrance and a struggle, but this dwelling makes life look swell. To get this apartment looking this fantastic, the owners enlisted the assistance of the team at Transition Interior Design. Appearing a little more like a fabulous holiday escape in a sunny beachside town than an inner city one-room condo, this fab apartment is sure to impress and delight. Soulful and striking, would you like to see inside this neat studio home? Let’s check it out!