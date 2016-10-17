The one-room apartment you won't forget

The mid-century modern trend is one of those interior styles that just doesn’t seem to want to go away. A treasured and time-honoured aesthetic, we fell in love with mid-century modern approximately a decade ago, and haven’t tired of it since! This bubbly, fresh scheme works wonders in so many different homes, as well as functioning favourably with a range of interior themes and designs.
Pared-down, contemporary and cheerful, today’s feature home has been designed with cool summer vibes, and plenty of interesting accoutrements. Living in a small apartment can often feel like a real hindrance and a struggle, but this dwelling makes life look swell. To get this apartment looking this fantastic, the owners enlisted the assistance of the team at Transition Interior Design. Appearing a little more like a fabulous holiday escape in a sunny beachside town than an inner city one-room condo, this fab apartment is sure to impress and delight. Soulful and striking, would you like to see inside this neat studio home? Let’s check it out!
As we first enter the apartment, we're immediately struck by the cool colour scheme and sophisticated yet playful choice of furniture. In this one-room home, everything has been considered; from the raised sleeping space to the effortlessly chic living area, this abode just works.
The chosen colour palette is a mixture of vintage shades (think rusty orange, mustard and dusty blue), with plenty of fresh white hues, and light birch timber tones. Throughout the home, we see a mid-century modern theme, which is employed through the use of colour and furniture. The Eames rocking chair is a real statement-maker, while a Scandinavian aesthetic is present thanks to the use of the grey upholstered sofa, and raised timber dining table. Everything in this room is well thought out and considered, from the small copper light fitting to the decorative wall hanging behind the couch.
Warm, welcoming and wonderfully playful, this space evokes the sense of summer through its use of bright tones, and vivacious accessories. Let's check out the bed…
The bedroom area is a definite highlight within this one-room home. Separated by a see-through divider, this bespoke piece of work offers a sense of privacy from the rest of the dwelling, as well as providing plenty of shelves to keep all manner of domestic appurtenances.
Raised atop its own platform, this allows the bed a sense of its own segregation, away from the other living and dining areas. The bed linen follows a simple approach, with light blue-grey adding serenity and a tranquil aura. Unseen in this image, but visible in the previous picture, we are able to see the bright blue feature wall, which further enhances the sense of dreamy relaxation. Furthermore, this hue adds depth to the home, and provides a feeling of buoyancy and energy.
The exposed brick wall has been painted to match the white colour scheme, with wall mounted shelving adding a cute area that holds interesting curios and decorative ornamentation. Additionally, we catch a glimpse of the raised dining table, and its matching timber hue. Throughout the home, the designers have opted for a light timber shade, which can be seen in the wall shelving, tables and chairs.
We love the way the interior designers have chosen a simple yet chic set of colours and finishes for the kitchen. Given the size of the apartment, it's surprising they were able to fit full size appliances, which really ensure this dwelling is liveable and functional. Bonus points go to the lovely geometric splashback, and the draped curtains, which effortlessly add a romantic aura, while providing privacy from the outdoor balcony.
Standing back a little, we're able to see the entire wall and the modular shelving that has been installed. Boasting a gigantic television, this enhances the home's ability to feel welcoming and warm, while the added storage space is seamlessly introduced.
Once again, the timber tones have been utilised and employed, creating continuity and cohesion between the different living zones in this studio apartment.
Finally, we head into the bathroom to take a quick peek! The bright, dusty blue hue that we saw in the bedroom has been applied to the interior walls, producing a serene and welcoming atmosphere. Tranquil and trendy, each item within this wash space is gorgeously in keeping with the rest of the one-room apartment. Of particular note are the tiles within the shower/bath, which add an interesting level of individuality to the home.
Did you like this studio home? If you would like to take another tour, or a similarly fabulous dwelling, we recommend: 120m² house that satisfied parents in their 30s and their 3 kids