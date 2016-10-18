The warm prefab house: ready in 5 months!

If we told you this house was built in 5 months from scratch, would you believe us? We wouldn’t have believed it either, but with the advent of rapid construction techniques, homes can be built in a flash. Located in Centallo, Italy, this timber frame house is constructed as a gypsum sandwich, with rockwool insulation in the middle. This specific method provides a home that is warm in the cooler months, and cool during the warmer times of the year.

Opting for a traditional style design, the team at Bar & Bar have worked to create an eco home with increased energy efficiency. The colour scheme of the dwelling allows it to blend in with the surrounding landscape, while the pitched roof is timelessly age-defiant.

Ready in 20 weeks, excluding the concrete foundation, this is definitely an exciting prospect for those looking to design and build a new home.