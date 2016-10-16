There comes a time for every homeowner or renter, when one’s abode just isn’t living up to its potential or desired expectations. This usually happens slowly over time, but luckily, can be fixed rather inexpensively and quickly. Today on homify we’re going to take a look at 9 low-cost ways to beautify your Singapore apartment.

Generally, most of us rely on Google searches, Pinterest, reading glossy house magazines, and a dash of our own design sense to build our desired dwelling’s décor. However, all of these options often mean we need to spend a fair amount of money to achieve what we want.

If you’re on a budget, saving money or watching your paycheck you should read on below for some fabulous budget friendly beautification tricks!