12 beautiful homes with tiling ideas you can copy

Tiles—practical, versatile, humble, and yet still full of stylistic potential. If you're looking to update your home, tiles are more than likely to play a serious role in your renovation. Chic, timeless and sensible, you probably already know the benefits of adding tiles within your home. Sure, they are functional and low maintenance, but they are also sophisticated and available in an endless range of varieties.

Are you ready to check out 12 homes with impressively beautiful tiled interiors? Choosing the right pattern can be a real art, and one that commonly requires thoughtfulness and creativity. If you’d like to learn more, come with us and take a peek below!