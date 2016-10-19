12 beautiful homes with tiling ideas you can copy

Tiles—practical, versatile, humble, and yet still full of stylistic potential. If you're looking to update your home, tiles are more than likely to play a serious role in your renovation. Chic, timeless and sensible, you probably already know the benefits of adding tiles within your home. Sure, they are functional and low maintenance, but they are also sophisticated and available in an endless range of varieties.
Are you ready to check out 12 homes with impressively beautiful tiled interiors? Choosing the right pattern can be a real art, and one that commonly requires thoughtfulness and creativity. If you’d like to learn more, come with us and take a peek below!
Tiles often work well when paired with a contrasting style and pattern. This can be seen in this kitchen, which boasts an interesting and engaging combination of tiles.
Segregate different areas of the home using tiles, like this wonderful kitchen and dining room.
Mosaics have really grown up in this perfectly sleek bathroom. White, timeless and chic, these mosaics add a gorgeous lavishness.
Composite stone tiles have been paired with large natural stone to add an earthy and warm bathroom, which certainly doesn’t scrimp on style.
One of our personal favourites, this huge open space imparts lavish elegance with its oversized charcoal marble floor tiles.
Tiles don’t have to be relegated to the bathroom or kitchen. In this area the designers have beautifully utilised them in the bedroom, oozing modernity and originality.
Low maintenance and less expensive than real hardwood, timber tiles are a brilliant alternative for high-traffic areas of the home, or anywhere really…
Exude classic elegance with these sleek British racing green tiles that add a sense of class and refinement to their home.
Subway style is the pattern that just doesn’t want to fall out of fashion! Effortlessly dashing, and absolutely on-trend, we adore this characterful kitchen space.
Want that exposed brick look without having to tear the stucco from your interior wall? Try these brick-look tiles that impart an industrial edge to their abode.
This is definitely a bedroom we’d like to sleep within! Thanks to its bright tiles, the all-white room boasts character and a serious dose of charisma.
Ending our Ideabook with a simple classic, these high gloss tiles bring a beautifully regal touch to this home, as well as deepening the overall ambience and atmosphere.
