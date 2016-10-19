Your browser is out-of-date.

12 beautiful homes with tiling ideas you can copy

Casa del Arbol, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern dining room
Tiles—practical, versatile, humble, and yet still full of stylistic potential. If you're looking to update your home, tiles are more than likely to play a serious role in your renovation. Chic, timeless and sensible, you probably already know the benefits of adding tiles within your home. Sure, they are functional and low maintenance, but they are also sophisticated and available in an endless range of varieties.

Are you ready to check out 12 homes with impressively beautiful tiled interiors? Choosing the right pattern can be a real art, and one that commonly requires thoughtfulness and creativity. If you’d like to learn more, come with us and take a peek below!

1. A combination of styles and hues

Aqua Marine Turquoise Glass Metro Tile Kitchen Splash Back homify Walls & flooringTiles Tiles Turquoise
Tiles often work well when paired with a contrasting style and pattern. This can be seen in this kitchen, which boasts an interesting and engaging combination of tiles.

2. Separating space with tiles

ARTILHARIA UM, Lisboa, LAVRADIO DESIGN LAVRADIO DESIGN Industrial style kitchen
Segregate different areas of the home using tiles, like this wonderful kitchen and dining room.

3. Chic modern mosaics

関町北の家, アトリエ スピノザ アトリエ スピノザ Minimalist style bathroom
Mosaics have really grown up in this perfectly sleek bathroom. White, timeless and chic, these mosaics add a gorgeous lavishness.

4. Composite stone tiles

Der Traum vom eigenen Wochenend-Domizil Entspannung pur auf verschiedenen Ebenen, Bau-Fritz GmbH & Co. KG Bau-Fritz GmbH & Co. KG BathroomSinks
Composite stone tiles have been paired with large natural stone to add an earthy and warm bathroom, which certainly doesn’t scrimp on style.

5. Utter opulence and luxury

Unicom Starker, Spadon Agenturen Spadon Agenturen Walls & flooringTiles
One of our personal favourites, this huge open space imparts lavish elegance with its oversized charcoal marble floor tiles.

6. Bedroom wall tiling?

Rhombus Wall / Floor Tile, Equipe Ceramicas Equipe Ceramicas Modern study/office
Tiles don’t have to be relegated to the bathroom or kitchen. In this area the designers have beautifully utilised them in the bedroom, oozing modernity and originality.

7. Timber look tiles

Дом Millennium-park, 420 м², Bronx Bronx Eclectic style gym
Low maintenance and less expensive than real hardwood, timber tiles are a brilliant alternative for high-traffic areas of the home, or anywhere really…

8. Classic elegance

Badgestaltung, Lena Klanten Architektin Lena Klanten Architektin Eclectic style bathroom Tiles Green
Exude classic elegance with these sleek British racing green tiles that add a sense of class and refinement to their home.

9. Subway (running-bond) tiles for the kitchen

Industrial Kitchen With American Diner Feel homify Industrial style kitchen Solid Wood Blue metro tiles,dark grout,open shelving,vintage brackets,vintage accessories,bianco venato
Subway style is the pattern that just doesn’t want to fall out of fashion! Effortlessly dashing, and absolutely on-trend, we adore this characterful kitchen space.

10. Exposed brick tiles

Battersea Stafford Charcoal Brick Effect Tile The London Tile Co. Walls & flooringTiles
Want that exposed brick look without having to tear the stucco from your interior wall? Try these brick-look tiles that impart an industrial edge to their abode.

11. Sumptuous bedroom beauty

Casa Santiago 49, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern style bedroom
This is definitely a bedroom we’d like to sleep within! Thanks to its bright tiles, the all-white room boasts character and a serious dose of charisma.

12. High gloss, eye-catching appeal

Casa del Arbol, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern dining room
Ending our Ideabook with a simple classic, these high gloss tiles bring a beautifully regal touch to this home, as well as deepening the overall ambience and atmosphere.

Ceramic, glass, timber or moasic...do you have a favourite tile style?

