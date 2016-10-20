7 ingenius storage ideas from 7 small apartments

Ever wonder how you manage to accumulate so many domestic odds and ends, accessories and domestic miscellany? Keeping a home minimal, with a basic collection of essentials seems almost futile in this day and age. Of course, you don’t need to completely remove everything from your life in order for your home to feel welcoming, sleek and functional—you need to employ the right storage.

With a little innovation, ingenuity and creativity, you can create the ideal home that is organised, orderly and most of all clutter free.

Would you like to see which 7 novel storage ideas from 7 compact apartments we chose for this Ideabook? Let’s take peek below…