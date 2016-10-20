7 ingenius storage ideas from 7 small apartments

Ever wonder how you manage to accumulate so many domestic odds and ends, accessories and domestic miscellany? Keeping a home minimal, with a basic collection of essentials seems almost futile in this day and age. Of course, you don’t need to completely remove everything from your life in order for your home to feel welcoming, sleek and functional—you need to employ the right storage.
With a little innovation, ingenuity and creativity, you can create the ideal home that is organised, orderly and most of all clutter free.
Would you like to see which 7 novel storage ideas from 7 compact apartments we chose for this Ideabook? Let’s take peek below…
First up, we take a peek at a wonderful example of bespoke joinery. If you own or rent a compact home, you’re going to want to make the most of all of your available space. In this bedroom, designers have opted for a neat and tidy setup that boasts everything one might need to store all domestic miscellanies.
With room for two (small!) individuals, this design accommodates the desire to both relax and organise, with plenty of cupboards for clothing and accessories.
The ceiling space is an oft-overlooked area within an apartment that can offer plenty of storage space. In this one-room apartment, the interior designers have added plywood cupboards and storage, which doesn’t take up any additional floor space, but is perfect for household odds and ends.
You need to think innovatively when you have a small apartment, and this all-in-one multi-purpose item is sure to boost your home’s practicality.
Often corners and crevices are overlooked as a place to add storage, as they are seen as too complicated or inefficient. In this small bedroom, designers have added floor to ceiling cupboards that are recessive yet highly functional.
This room divider is ideal for holding apartment accessories, while effectively separating two interior living zones.
Certain items needn’t take up too much space in your home. Within the kitchen, you might want to consider installing magnetic holders for your knives, which will free up space in your drawers. Employ your walls as an effectual area to store goods, as well as open shelving that can be easily retro fit to any area of the home.
Limited space often means cutting back on furniture. However, in this carriage house, the owners opted for built-in modular furniture that sits neatly against the wall, but can be expanded when required or needed.
Do you think any of these solutions would work in your home? If you need a little more inspiration, check out: 9 small apartments with a unique feature