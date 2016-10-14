The simple home built for a modern family

A family home always feels sturdy and grounded with simple earthy elements such as wood. Here we can see how the wooden trims, window frames and floors have been combined with a streamlined modern aesthetic to great effect. This is particularly evident in the breezy, minimalist window dressings and the profusion of unbroken lines of sight. Also, the windows have triple glazing so the home is environmentally friendly too.

In practical terms, some readers may appreciate how the kitchen is only partially connected to the dining room and living room. This is a good compromise for those who love an open plan, but appreciate the benefits of having a slightly separate space in which to concentrate on cooking or relaxing. It also serves to somewhat dampen any sort of excess noise and distraction.