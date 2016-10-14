The simple home built for a modern family

If you're dreaming of a modest, cost-efficient and practical family home, we might just have found the perfect modular design! Ariel is a comfortable, single-level 128sqm bungalow designed for a family of four. It has all the practical features you might expect from a solid family home including; three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a dressing room, pantry and garage. But the one element that may really spark your interest is the outdoor entertaining area. It is designed as a covered porch with cascading steps that sprawl across two complete sides of the home. These give this modestly sized home a broad, open and modern feel that will certainly appeal to lots of readers. The architects Biuro Projektowe have provided us with lots of photos. So let's take a tour…
The home has an L-shaped design with a garage. The garage covers almost 32sqm so there is plenty of room for two vehicles. This area is also neatly integrated into the main volume of the home with the help of a covered entranceway. This gives the facade a certain amount of privacy that may well be appreciated in a densely populated suburban area. The area on the right could also function as a second entranceway if needed. This would certainly be helpful in certain building sites. Incidentally, the minimum land size needed to build this home is 22.14 × 26.19m.
The rear facade has that very broad outdoor entertaining area we mentioned earlier. What makes this so practical is that it provides lots of outdoor space within a fairly compact design. This is a good feature to have in terms of budgeting. It is also one that has been fully maximised with the addition of lots of direct access through those wooden full-length French doors. These almost turn the outdoor area into a mini patio space for each bedroom. Finally, note the gentle descent of the stairs. They would be fine for small children to navigate and give the home a relaxing, laid-back feel.
The living room has a sturdy yet elegant feel with a corner fireplace, a neutral colour scheme and a lovely wooden floor. The design is conducive to a good, corner sofa configuration and there is a sense of calm, open flow between the living room and outdoor area. The interior is designed with an open-plan layout so this living room is joined to the dining room and kitchen as well.
A family home always feels sturdy and grounded with simple earthy elements such as wood. Here we can see how the wooden trims, window frames and floors have been combined with a streamlined modern aesthetic to great effect. This is particularly evident in the breezy, minimalist window dressings and the profusion of unbroken lines of sight. Also, the windows have triple glazing so the home is environmentally friendly too.
In practical terms, some readers may appreciate how the kitchen is only partially connected to the dining room and living room. This is a good compromise for those who love an open plan, but appreciate the benefits of having a slightly separate space in which to concentrate on cooking or relaxing. It also serves to somewhat dampen any sort of excess noise and distraction.
The kitchen is perfect for those cooking up a storm for family and friends. The wall mounted oven helps avoid back strain in a frequently used kitchen and makes cleaning far easier too. The kitchen sink also has a window view and this is always a good feature to have in a kitchen. Also, note the profusion of storage space, the modern minimalist look of handleless cupboards and the generous bench space.
The master bedroom has the ideal layout in many ways. There is direct access to one of the bathrooms that can be seen through the frosted glass door in the centre. There is also has direct access to the outdoor patio and a separate dressing room to boot. The basics of this design are quite minimal and neutral so it could easily be styled in a variety of ways. Don't forget that wood will go with almost any colour combination too.
It's crucial to get the bathroom design right in a family home. Here we have lots of features that should appeal. There are lots of good, covered storage areas, a sturdy wooden bench and of course a big bathtub. The big wall-to-wall mirror also makes the bathroom feel roomy and bright. This is definitely a sturdy bathroom that would work for those with small children.
