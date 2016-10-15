The cool white apartment of your dreams

Wood is increasingly popular in bathroom designs. Here the wooden floors and walls are dominant and really define the look and feel of this bathroom. This has been done by installing minimalist bathroom fixtures. The shower stall is designed as a shower room with a transparent glass shower wall. The toilet has also been mounted on the wall. Both of these elements barely take up any visual space so the wood remains the focus. Finally, note the chunky wooden stool made from a hunk of log. It adds that earthy charm so often seen in this type of home.

For more home design inspiration, have a look at 9 small apartments with a unique feature.