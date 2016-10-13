This simple house is the dream of those who live in an apartment

And finally, we arrive at the lovely little garden behind the house. The rear side of this home has been designed along the lines of a modern-day cottage, with solid grey walls providing the perfect backdrop for vegetation. The greenery envelopes the home from all sides and provides much natural relief. Overall, this is a lovely space for children to play and a family to enjoy!

