13 closets perfectly designed for small spaces

Justwords Justwords
Интерьер дома для молодой семьи, Rash_studio Rash_studio Classic style dressing room
Your life literally happens in and out of closets. This is an indisputable fact! And since we never stop buying clothes, shoes and accessories, good closet spaces are extremely important. Closets help us declutter our homes, make life more simple and organised, and manage our clothes and accessories more efficiently. So let’s look at 13 smart closet ideas to help you create an impeccable, organised dressing and storage area…

​More than just a closet

The Living Cube, Till Könneker Till Könneker
Till Könneker

Till Könneker
Till Könneker
Till Könneker

This is the perfect solution for your home if you happen to be short on space. This closet has a mezzanine floor that doubles up as a bed and it has neat niches for everything below—including a tiny built in room! 

​Solid cabinetry

Gwel an Treath Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays

Gwel an Treth

Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays

Solid wooden cabinetry never goes out of style. You can turn one wall into storage with neat compartments for all kinds of essentials. These can be open faced or with sliding doors.

​Bathroom storage

Loft do Mirante, Neoarch Neoarch
Neoarch

Neoarch
Neoarch
Neoarch

A closet in the bathroom is a pretty amazing idea. Imagine being able to get dressed and ready to go within one compact space—that's the charm of this storage solution!

​Divide and rule

Каменный лофт, CO:interior CO:interior
CO:interior

CO:interior
CO:interior
CO:interior

Divide the clutter and rule the style stakes with this nifty curtain-divided storage space. You can convert one section of even a small bedroom into a closet with the use of curtains.

​Transparent doors

Apartamento para homem solteiro, dsgnduo dsgnduo
dsgnduo

dsgnduo
dsgnduo
dsgnduo

Keep your compact space looking wide and airy with these glass doors for your closets. You can actually make quite a vibrant display if you colour coordinate and arrange your essentials in this closet!

​Space utilisation

Dressing Room TG Studio
TG Studio

Dressing Room

TG Studio
TG Studio
TG Studio

Make superb use of even a sliver of space—behind your bedroom, in an attic or below a staircase. You can add solid wooden shelves and create cubbies for all your belongings. Layer with lighting and leave the rest of the space white for that luxurious look.

​Perched surfaces

house 116, bo | bruno oliveira, arquitectura bo | bruno oliveira, arquitectura
bo | bruno oliveira, arquitectura

house 116

bo | bruno oliveira, arquitectura
bo | bruno oliveira, arquitectura
bo | bruno oliveira, arquitectura

This geometric-looking perch makes an interesting thoroughfare underneath, with much scope to store extra things. You can turn one side into a mirrored shelf-bearing wall which becomes your dresser, too.

​Classic airtight statements

Ein Traum wird wahr: Ihr begehbarer Kleiderschrank, Elfa Deutschland GmbH Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

It's essential to get airtight doors like the sliding ones that come to a neat and firm stop. This will ensure that the space is well protected from moisture and mould.

​Install an island

ANKLEIDE - BEGEHBARER KLEIDERSCHRANK, DESIGNWERK Christl DESIGNWERK Christl
DESIGNWERK Christl

DESIGNWERK Christl
DESIGNWERK Christl
DESIGNWERK Christl

Ensure that there is a designated space for everything in your wardrobe. Make an island down the centre so that you can also sort through your belongings without making a mess.

​Modern open shelving

Begehbarer Kleiderschrank, Regalraum GmbH Regalraum GmbH
Regalraum GmbH

Regalraum GmbH
Regalraum GmbH
Regalraum GmbH

You can resort to open shelves to make a statement of sorts. Leave them without ends and suspend them on brackets for a neat and trendy look.

​Mirror, mirror on the wall

Begehbare Kleiderschränke, Müller Wohnart Müller Wohnart
Müller Wohnart

Müller Wohnart
Müller Wohnart
Müller Wohnart

The mirror is an essential dressing area staple. So remember to leave ample space for positioning one. You can install a wall of mirrors or keep one in the corner.

​Soft colours

Интерьер дома для молодой семьи, Rash_studio Rash_studio
Rash_studio

Rash_studio
Rash_studio
Rash_studio

Let your belongings do the talking! Keep the surroundings light hued with a bold accent nearby.

Personalise the space

Корица с молоком, Reroom Reroom
Reroom

Reroom
Reroom
Reroom

Every person has different style needs, and it only makes sense to build your closet according to them. By using a combination of closet components, you can build a user-friendly wardrobe that makes life much more comfortable. Think of jewellery holders as well as drawers, bureaus and even rods to hold your various essentials. Don’t forget to decorate your closet with proper mirrors and lights, which makes dressing up fun. 

So, no more excuses! Whether you live in a small apartment or large house, whether you want a walk-in closet or a reach-in wardrobe, there are plenty of ideas here to build a great closet. 

Will you be trying any of these cool closet ideas?

