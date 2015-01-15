Luxe metallics – 10 great examples

The elements: the building blocks of our earth and our universe—from alkalis to noble gases, actinides to metalloids, the one group that throughout history has attracted humans time and time again, are the transition metals, Ag 47, Au79, Cu29 and Pt78, or as we know them, silver, gold, copper and platinum. Trends may come and go, but precious metals are here to stay, from the ancient Egyptians to present-day royalty, these elements have established themselves as timeless and valuable interior decoration pieces. Do you want to follow in the footsteps of yesteryears nobility and add a little luxury to your domestic space, a little opulence and pizzazz, a dash of excitement? Look no further than luxe metallic decor—gold, pewter, silver, and bronze, there exists a hue for every taste and preference.

Take a look at the examples below and let Homify help you decorate or refresh your domestic space with a timeless interior style that will create a bold and classic ambience with a hint of fairytale whimsicality and glamour.