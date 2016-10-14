Your browser is out-of-date.

40 great ideas to plan a small kitchen

Reforma de Cozinha - Florianópolis, Marina Turnes Arquitetura & Interiores Marina Turnes Arquitetura & Interiores Modern kitchen
If you're living in a big city, chances are that you don't exactly have the world's biggest kitchen. When it comes to paring down, the kitchen is one of the first spaces to take the hit. Unless you live off of microwaved and readymade foods, you're likely to be spending a considerable amount of time in the kitchen and expect a certain comfort. A small kitchen may throw up design challenges but in no way does that mean that you cannot have a fully functional space that is simultaneously aesthetically appealing. Yes, you can have both. When planning a small kitchen, there are tried-and-tested techniques that you can adopt (some of which we have detailed below), but you can also let your creative juices flow and improvise. Just keep these in mind:

Lighting is crucial in a small space and is directly correlated to the colour palette. Dark colours, contrary to your first thought, are not counter-productive for a small space, and can actually create a warm and comfortable atmosphere provided that they are complemented with elaborate lighting and/or plenty of natural sunlight. A white or neutral colour palette, on the other hand, ensures that light bounces off of its surfaces, and therefore requires less artificial lighting. There are also tricks you can adopt to create a sense of spaciousness: mirrors, for example, act as a reflective surface and increase the feeling of depth in a room. 

It is also crucial that you keep a small kitchen completely clutter free; this calls for plenty of storage and organised working spaces. Utensils and kitchen accessories can be stored away either in closed or open storage shelves. Make use of every nook and corner with smart storage solutions such as corner drawers and pull-outs wherever possible. Ceiling-high cabinets are also a great way to increase storage space while ensuring that the kitchen doesn't feel claustrophobic. Integrated kitchen spaces are also a smart solution for small spaces. 

To better illustrate space-saving ideas, we'll take a look at a bunch of small kitchens that have been efficiently planned and laid out—proving that a lack of space doesn't need to cramp your style. Take a look and be inspired to plan or remodel your kitchen and make it your new favourite spot!

1. A corner drawer is an effective solution for an awkward kitchen space.

Harbourside kitchen, Tim Jasper Tim Jasper Country style kitchen
Tim Jasper

Harbourside kitchen

Tim Jasper
Tim Jasper
Tim Jasper

2. White finishes give the impression of spaciousness and ensure improved lighting

Skandinavisch Einrichten in einem alten Holzhaus in Tallinn, Baltic Design Shop Baltic Design Shop Scandinavian style kitchen Grey
Baltic Design Shop

Skandinavisch Einrichten in einem alten Holzhaus in Tallinn

Baltic Design Shop
Baltic Design Shop
Baltic Design Shop

3. Modern shelves and bright lights create a contemporary atmosphere and make everyday life easier

Peponi House STUDIO [D] TALE Tropical style kitchen
STUDIO [D] TALE

Peponi House

STUDIO [D] TALE
STUDIO [D] TALE
STUDIO [D] TALE

4. Cabinets up to the ceiling optimise available space; great solution for compact kitchens

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

5. The long bench transforms the kitchen into a multi-purpose room that can be used as a study

新松戸の家, 加藤將己／将建築設計事務所 加藤將己／将建築設計事務所 KitchenBench tops
加藤將己／将建築設計事務所

加藤將己／将建築設計事務所
加藤將己／将建築設計事務所
加藤將己／将建築設計事務所

6. Wall-mount kitchen appliances like the microwave to free up the workspace

Proyecto Constitució , Dröm Living Dröm Living KitchenCabinets & shelves
Dröm Living

Dröm Living
Dröm Living
Dröm Living

7. Integrated spaces are extremely practical and perfect for small homes

Loft-Container 20', Ferraro Habitat Ferraro Habitat Minimalist kitchen
Ferraro Habitat

Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat

8. Minimalist cabinets and good lighting open up this tiny kitchen space

Apartamento da Maria Rita, INÁ Arquitetura INÁ Arquitetura Minimalist kitchen
INÁ Arquitetura

INÁ Arquitetura
INÁ Arquitetura
INÁ Arquitetura

9. The burst of colour complements the white and gives the space a wow factor

Apartamento no Campo Belo, Mario Catani - Arquitetura e Decoração Mario Catani - Arquitetura e Decoração Minimalist kitchen Ceramic Red
Mario Catani—Arquitetura e Decoração

Mario Catani - Arquitetura e Decoração
Mario Catani—Arquitetura e Decoração
Mario Catani - Arquitetura e Decoração

10. Recessed lighting is an intelligent solution for workspaces.

homify Minimalist kitchen MDF White
homify

homify
homify
homify

11. Black and white is a classic combination that works well even in kitchens

Apartamento DE, Arquitetura 1 Arquitetura 1 Minimalist kitchen White
Arquitetura 1

Arquitetura 1
Arquitetura 1
Arquitetura 1

12. Integrated appliances is a good way to optimise space

homify Minimalist kitchen Granite Black
homify

homify
homify
homify

13. Using colour in unusual places like the working bench adds a playful element

Apartamento jovem casal, B+R Arquitetura B+R Arquitetura KitchenBench tops
B+R Arquitetura

B+R Arquitetura
B+R Arquitetura
B+R Arquitetura

14. Stylish and modern, this kitchen is simple and functional

Casa R, Architrek Architrek Modern kitchen
Architrek

Architrek
Architrek
Architrek

15. A breakfast bar is a great addition if you don't have enough space for a dining table

Reforma de Cozinha - Florianópolis, Marina Turnes Arquitetura & Interiores Marina Turnes Arquitetura & Interiores Modern kitchen
Marina Turnes Arquitetura &amp; Interiores

Marina Turnes Arquitetura & Interiores
Marina Turnes Arquitetura &amp; Interiores
Marina Turnes Arquitetura & Interiores

16. The mint and white colour palette visually open up this tiny kitchen

Remodelação T4 . Bairro de Alvalade, Lisboa, atelier B-L atelier B-L Eclectic style kitchen
atelier B-L

atelier B-L
atelier B-L
atelier B-L

17. Simple and compact design solutions save this kitchen space

apto cobre/blue, Casa100 Arquitetura Casa100 Arquitetura Modern kitchen
Casa100 Arquitetura

Casa100 Arquitetura
Casa100 Arquitetura
Casa100 Arquitetura

18. Cabinets up to the ceilings, in varying sizes, creates a dynamic environment

Residência Goiânia/GO, Donakaza Donakaza Modern kitchen
Donakaza

Donakaza
Donakaza
Donakaza

19. A super compact kitchen? This creative idea hides a small kitchenette in an attractive closet.

Minicucina L 145 , LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME Mediterranean style kitchen Solid Wood Green
LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME

LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME
LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME
LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME

20. Pull-out cutting boards like these can be tucked away after use

NEW! 2015 Kitchen: PORTLAND + ARCOS Schmidt Palmers Green Scandinavian style kitchen
Schmidt Palmers Green

NEW! 2015 Kitchen: PORTLAND + ARCOS

Schmidt Palmers Green
Schmidt Palmers Green
Schmidt Palmers Green

21. Contrasting colours create a vibrant and modern atmosphere

Gelbe Küche, Berlin Interior Design Berlin Interior Design Eclectic style kitchen
Berlin Interior Design

Berlin Interior Design
Berlin Interior Design
Berlin Interior Design

22. Wood works like a dream with white, creating a harmonious and cosy atmosphere

Casa Ming, LGZ Taller de arquitectura LGZ Taller de arquitectura Modern kitchen Wood Wood effect
LGZ Taller de arquitectura

LGZ Taller de arquitectura
LGZ Taller de arquitectura
LGZ Taller de arquitectura

23. The all-white colour palette and minimalist cabinetry makes the kitchen appear more spacious than it actually is

Devies Cook Company , Txell Alarcon Txell Alarcon KitchenLighting
Txell Alarcon

Devies Cook Company

Txell Alarcon
Txell Alarcon
Txell Alarcon

24. Pops of colour and interesting design elements make this miniature kitchen stand out

Apartamento Parque Butantã - 50m², Raphael Civille Arquitetura Raphael Civille Arquitetura Minimalist dining room
Raphael Civille Arquitetura

Raphael Civille Arquitetura
Raphael Civille Arquitetura
Raphael Civille Arquitetura

25. A wall-mounted dining table in the kitchen can double up as a working bench and saves a ton of space

Cozinha charmosa, Adriana Fiali e Rose Corsini - FICODesign Adriana Fiali e Rose Corsini - FICODesign Modern kitchen
Adriana Fiali e Rose Corsini—FICODesign

Adriana Fiali e Rose Corsini - FICODesign
Adriana Fiali e Rose Corsini—FICODesign
Adriana Fiali e Rose Corsini - FICODesign

26. Every inch of space is utilised here, including the area above the refrigerator

Apartamento Vila Nova Conceição , Asenne Arquitetura Asenne Arquitetura Modern kitchen
Asenne Arquitetura

Asenne Arquitetura
Asenne Arquitetura
Asenne Arquitetura

27. Multifunctional spaces and clever storage ideas are indispensable for small kitchens

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

28. Avoid visual clutter by opting for modern cabinet fronts that stick to clean lines

Cozinha, DecaZa Design DecaZa Design Modern kitchen MDF Multicolored
DecaZa Design

DecaZa Design
DecaZa Design
DecaZa Design

29. Sleek cabinets and clever lighting do the trick here

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

30. The narrow strip of lighting on the ceiling visually elongates the space while doing away with the need for hanging lamps

Campo Belo, Léo Shehtman Arquitetura e Design Léo Shehtman Arquitetura e Design Minimalist kitchen
Léo Shehtman Arquitetura e Design

Léo Shehtman Arquitetura e Design
Léo Shehtman Arquitetura e Design
Léo Shehtman Arquitetura e Design

31. Bright colours and patterned walls add drama and flair to this small kitchen

Projeto R9, Estúdio 12b Estúdio 12b Modern kitchen
Estúdio 12b

Estúdio 12b
Estúdio 12b
Estúdio 12b

32. For a rustic style, stick to neutral colours and lots of natural materials

Small Cottage at Mt.Yatsugatake, Japan, Cottage Style / コテージスタイル Cottage Style / コテージスタイル Country style kitchen
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル

Small Cottage at Mt.Yatsugatake, Japan

Cottage Style / コテージスタイル
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル

33. Hanging cabinets with glass doors look less bulky than conventional storage cabinets

COZINHA PEQUENA E CHARMOSA, Rachel Avellar Interiores Rachel Avellar Interiores Modern kitchen Blue
Rachel Avellar Interiores

Rachel Avellar Interiores
Rachel Avellar Interiores
Rachel Avellar Interiores

34. If your kitchen is long, emphasise the depth to optimise space and ensure a feeling of spaciousness

Cozinha Apartamento C|L, Humanize Arquitetura Humanize Arquitetura
Humanize Arquitetura

Humanize Arquitetura
Humanize Arquitetura
Humanize Arquitetura

35. A wall-mounted dining table doubles up as a working bench

COZINHA, ROBERTA FANTON ARQUITETURA INTEGRADA ROBERTA FANTON ARQUITETURA INTEGRADA Modern kitchen
ROBERTA FANTON ARQUITETURA INTEGRADA

ROBERTA FANTON ARQUITETURA INTEGRADA
ROBERTA FANTON ARQUITETURA INTEGRADA
ROBERTA FANTON ARQUITETURA INTEGRADA

36. Plenty of storage, kitchen appliances, a breakfast bar—who says a tiny kitchen can't have it all?

Just Married, Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda. Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda. Modern kitchen
Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.

Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.
Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.
Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.

37. Bricks walls add an industrial touch and draw your gaze toward it

Casa ReFit, Ferraro Habitat Ferraro Habitat Rustic style kitchen
Ferraro Habitat

Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat

38. A breakfast bar doubles up as a pony wall separating the kitchen from the living room

Residência Goiânia/GO, Donakaza Donakaza Modern kitchen
Donakaza

Donakaza
Donakaza
Donakaza

39. Wooden cabinets and DIY elements such as wooden crates impart a rustic feel to this cosy kitchen

Apartamento A+D, Estúdio 102 Estúdio 102 Modern kitchen
Estúdio 102

Estúdio 102
Estúdio 102
Estúdio 102

40. Patterned floors draw your eyes length-wise and make the kitchen appear longer

Apartamento Publicitária, Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Modern kitchen
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design

Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design
Which kitchen was your favourite?

