40 great ideas to plan a small kitchen

If you're living in a big city, chances are that you don't exactly have the world's biggest kitchen. When it comes to paring down, the kitchen is one of the first spaces to take the hit. Unless you live off of microwaved and readymade foods, you're likely to be spending a considerable amount of time in the kitchen and expect a certain comfort. A small kitchen may throw up design challenges but in no way does that mean that you cannot have a fully functional space that is simultaneously aesthetically appealing. Yes, you can have both. When planning a small kitchen, there are tried-and-tested techniques that you can adopt (some of which we have detailed below), but you can also let your creative juices flow and improvise. Just keep these in mind:

Lighting is crucial in a small space and is directly correlated to the colour palette. Dark colours, contrary to your first thought, are not counter-productive for a small space, and can actually create a warm and comfortable atmosphere provided that they are complemented with elaborate lighting and/or plenty of natural sunlight. A white or neutral colour palette, on the other hand, ensures that light bounces off of its surfaces, and therefore requires less artificial lighting. There are also tricks you can adopt to create a sense of spaciousness: mirrors, for example, act as a reflective surface and increase the feeling of depth in a room.

It is also crucial that you keep a small kitchen completely clutter free; this calls for plenty of storage and organised working spaces. Utensils and kitchen accessories can be stored away either in closed or open storage shelves. Make use of every nook and corner with smart storage solutions such as corner drawers and pull-outs wherever possible. Ceiling-high cabinets are also a great way to increase storage space while ensuring that the kitchen doesn't feel claustrophobic. Integrated kitchen spaces are also a smart solution for small spaces.

To better illustrate space-saving ideas, we'll take a look at a bunch of small kitchens that have been efficiently planned and laid out—proving that a lack of space doesn't need to cramp your style. Take a look and be inspired to plan or remodel your kitchen and make it your new favourite spot!