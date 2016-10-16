Your browser is out-of-date.

6 pictures of amazing prefab homes

April Kennedy April Kennedy
House W, Peter Ruge Architekten GmbH Peter Ruge Architekten GmbH Modern houses
Prefabricated houses are the homes of the future. New advances in technology, allow architects and builders to plan the entire design and building process with such a high degree of control that it's really the safest, most environmentally and cost-efficient way to build a home. Costly building delays are now a thing of the past because most of the elements are constructed off-site. This means minimum time is spent working on-site, which greatly speeds up the process and minimises the chance of unexpected weather causing expensive delays.

However, prefabricated and modular home designs haven't always been so popular. They used to be associated with cookie-cutter type government constructions and the housing designs were quite limited. But these days, dramatic developments in the process have completely changed the industry. This kind of home is very popular and most modular designs can be highly customised to make the home uniquely yours. Some would even fit quite neatly into the luxury housing niche. So come with us to check out 6 amazing prefabricated homes. There is sure to be something here you love.

1. Simple wooden home

VIMOB by COLECTIVO CREATIVO , COLECTIVO CREATIVO COLECTIVO CREATIVO Modern houses
This wooden home is light and easy to transport. This makes it easy to assemble and disassemble if you want to move locations too. It has a contemporary design and a surprising variety of wood finishes. There is room for a living room, kitchen, bathroom and even a separate bedroom.

2. Traditional modular home

One Bedroom Wee House Exterior The Wee House Company
Modular homes aren't always contemporary! Here we have a modular home with a classic, old-world feel. It's just 40 sqm and fits a kitchen, bathroom and bedroom with a double bed. The wooden cladding, peaked roof and little wooden windows just ooze character and charm. It's like a little Scandinavian-style summer house.

3. A new twist on an old design

Estudios de cubiertas inclinadas 5, ecospace españa ecospace españa Modern houses Wood Wood effect
This little prefab home is just a minuscule 25sqm. It would be the ideal little getaway for a couple or a single person. It would also work very well as a granny flat or an annex to an existing home. It's built with alpine larch wood and the interior is lined with sheets of plasterboard. The gorgeous skylight window you see belongs to the mezzanine area. The best part? It takes no more than a week to construct!

4. The perfect home for a rural retreat

House W, Peter Ruge Architekten GmbH Peter Ruge Architekten GmbH Modern houses
Now not all modular homes are small. This one is a modestly sized dwelling with a striking modern design. The simple design would suit a huge variety of building sites, but would be best suited to one with some good surrounding greenery. The wooden exterior and large glass walls also exudes that green feel that's so popular at the moment. The very simplicity of the design is what makes it work in both practical and aesthetic terms.

5. Shipping container home

CASULO, MEIUS ARQUITETURA MEIUS ARQUITETURA Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Shipping containers are so sturdy and well suited to home construction, that they have become the focus of an entire home design industry. This example shows how a basic shipping container can be partially covered in wood cladding for a soft and natural effect.

6. Minimalist modular home

Modelo Chipiona, Casas inHAUS Casas inHAUS Modern houses
Minimalism is really at home in modular housing designs. This minimalist home covers an area of 75sqm and will appeal to those looking for a solid, earthy construction. There is room here for a spacious living room, combined kitchen/dining room, three bedrooms and two bathrooms. That's just about all you need for a solid family home.

For more home inspiration, have a look at 24 simple ideas for a living room to envy.

20 facades in 3D that will inspire you to design your dream home
Which of these modular designs piques your interest?

