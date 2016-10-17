A 1100m² mansion with heart-stopping decor

Lovers of the avant-garde, maximalist design and contemporary architecture should definitely check out this project by Nico van der Meulen Architects. The team is one of the most prominent architectural firms in Africa and like many of their projects, this home has a distinctive, sculptural aspect. The home is designed as a hugely complex series of geometric planes that soar above double-volume spaces and suspended roofs. The building covers an impressive 1100sqm and the architects have used the huge amount of space to make a bold and impressive architectural statement.
It is also a luxurious home. So there's a glass-walled pond, polished stone floors and lots of bespoke furnishings. But we bet you're eager to see the photos. So let's start our grand tour! This is a particularly special project, so we've provided a lot more photos than normal. Enjoy!
The home has four ensuite bedrooms, two children's bedrooms and a guest bedroom. It also has a main bedroom suite. Every room in the house has direct access to the outdoors. In this bedroom we get a sense of the more privacy spheres within the home. The landscaping is less showy and more suited to a contemplative and less sociable mood. We love how the walls have been designed with glass walls that completely open up one side of the bedroom.
And now for the facade! This stunning home is known as the Kloof Road House, and is located in the basin of a natural reserve in Johannesburg, South Africa. The original home had a single modest level. But the client wanted a family-friendly home with a combined indoor/outdoor entertainment area that would make the most of the views. The architects then built a parasitic steel structure that undulates and wraps around the basic form to create a sculptural facade. Note the glass-walled pond to the right.
The home also has a garage entrance with a futuristic design. The concrete forms, extreme volumes and stark simplicity of the materials all create an unusual effect. It is sleek, robust and undoubtedly modern. We will have a look at some of the lighting feature in this area later, so keep reading…
The architect pays great attention to designing the interior and exterior spaces as one continuous design. There is barely any separation in terms of aesthetics. This is also reflected in the sculptural features of the home that tend to snake their way into the exterior. From this angle, the distinction between indoor and outdoor life is particularly blurred. From an engineering point of view, the suspended mass on the right is particularly interesting. Note how the lack of prominent supporting beams serves to highlight the free-flowing sense of air and light. Simple elements such as the geometric ceiling lights are far more prominent.
The main living area has been designed as an open, double volume with angled iron columns that pierce the roof. The black furniture and bright modern orange colour accents also suit the charcoal black walls and polished concrete floors. In the background we can also see both an indoor and outdoor dining area. The home may be wide open to the elements, but it also has good climate control. There is water-based under floor heating powered by solar panels.
The impressive sculptural forms on the facade create a big splash in this home. But everyday materials such as glass, concrete and iron are equally important. They are used in a largely monochromatic colour scheme and the simple, unadorned quality of these materials takes on a striking beauty. This is most apparent when in the terrace where we there are the best views both of the house—and of the unusual forms.
If this home has you excited about the possibilities for your home exterior, have a look at 13 houses with gorgeous front entry paths.