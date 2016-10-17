A 1100m² mansion with heart-stopping decor

Lovers of the avant-garde, maximalist design and contemporary architecture should definitely check out this project by Nico van der Meulen Architects. The team is one of the most prominent architectural firms in Africa and like many of their projects, this home has a distinctive, sculptural aspect. The home is designed as a hugely complex series of geometric planes that soar above double-volume spaces and suspended roofs. The building covers an impressive 1100sqm and the architects have used the huge amount of space to make a bold and impressive architectural statement.

It is also a luxurious home. So there's a glass-walled pond, polished stone floors and lots of bespoke furnishings. But we bet you're eager to see the photos. So let's start our grand tour! This is a particularly special project, so we've provided a lot more photos than normal. Enjoy!