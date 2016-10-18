Your browser is out-of-date.

15 planters perfect for small courtyards

Justwords Justwords
Jardines, a.s.paisajimo a.s.paisajimo Mediterranean style garden
Planters are the perfect accessory to add a dash of fun, colour and life to any corner of your home. Terraces and back yards come alive with plants and flowers, and they make a space soothing and inviting. From an after-work oasis to children's play zone, create a green space with planters in various shapes and sizes. Read through our list and pick your favourite!

1. Use as a backdrop

Pimlico - Terraza, JoanMa Roig / Paisatgista JoanMa Roig / Paisatgista Modern garden
JoanMa Roig / Paisatgista

Create a backdrop of planters and greenery—with outdoor furniture in front—for a smart green sit-out!

2. Say it with slate

Jardin de la Luz, Beatrice Perlac - Adarve Jardines Beatrice Perlac - Adarve Jardines Modern garden
Beatrice Perlac—Adarve Jardines

Slate skirting is a good idea when you want to add some subtle colour to your green space. Don't forget to layer with palms and white stones!

3. Stone containers

Aravaca, avidra avidra Modern garden
avidra

Build stone slab containers at the edge of your steps, deck or patio and watch as the compliments flow! Also use the wooden steps for planters.

4. Sleek slits

Aravaca, avidra avidra Modern garden
avidra

Let your landscape artist give you sleek niches like these around your pool or a pond for a neat and chic effect.

5. Winding high-rise planter

Brudenell Avenue, Canford Cliffs, Poole, David James Architects & Partners Ltd David James Architects & Partners Ltd Modern garden
David James Architects &amp; Partners Ltd

Brudenell Avenue, Canford Cliffs, Poole

An in-built winding planter like this one can make a real statement as it blends with your surroundings and gives a tiered effect. Take a cue from this garden designed by the architects at David James Architects & Associates Ltd.

6. Natural details on the terrace

Barcelona-Meridiana, Simbiosi Estudi Simbiosi Estudi Modern garden
Simbiosi Estudi

Try erecting bamboo poles in large rectangular planters for an unusual and eclectic look.

7. Take it to the top

Jardines, a.s.paisajimo a.s.paisajimo Mediterranean style garden
a.s.paisajimo

Who says planters should only be placed on the ground? Create a tiered look and position wooden planters at a height for some privacy.

8. Multi-purpose charm

PISO SANTPERE47, Miel Arquitectos Miel Arquitectos Modern garden
Miel Arquitectos

Is it a bench? Is it a planter? Both! Take this dual-purpose planter and place it on a deck or in a courtyard.

9. Get patterned

Terraza en el "eixample", Mariona Soler Mariona Soler Garden
Mariona Soler

Lay square wooden planters in an alternating pattern, with benches in between and a wooden trellis behind.

10. Sides of the steps

Garden in Madrid, Planta Paisajistas Planta Paisajistas Modern garden
Planta Paisajistas

Garden in Madrid

Use the sides of outdoor steps to create planters for a neat yet abundant growth of greenery.

11. Idyllic spot

CHILL OUT en Elvas (Portugal), Ángel Méndez, Arquitectura y Paisajismo Ángel Méndez, Arquitectura y Paisajismo Minimalist balcony, veranda & terrace
Ángel Méndez, Arquitectura y Paisajismo

Create an idyllic retreat with neat niches under a pergola. Match the wooden and stone floors with white planters, and build the niches around the elevated seating.

12. Asymmetrical fun

CASA LL, Manuel Ocaña Architecture and Thought Production Office Manuel Ocaña Architecture and Thought Production Office Scandinavian style balcony, veranda & terrace
Manuel Ocaña Architecture and Thought Production Office

The asymmetrical in-built running planter creates a fun statement in this modern space! We also like the cool and artistic screen standing on one end of this wooden terrace.

13. Welcoming party

Landscape Ansari Architects Modern garden
Ansari Architects

Landscape

Line your facade with stone planters for a profusion of greenery to greet your guests! This kind of statement will look good with stone facades and white walls.

14. Wooden planters

homify Classic style garden
homify

These wooden planters have been built into the floor of this serene terrace, giving it all a wholesome look. The white doors and glass railings add to the effect.

15. Sunken planter

garden M, 山越健造デザインスタジオ Kenzo Yamakoshi Design Studio 山越健造デザインスタジオ Kenzo Yamakoshi Design Studio Modern garden
山越健造デザインスタジオ　Kenzo Yamakoshi Design Studio

Finally, you can even try sunken planters like this one for a look that pops with green and floral bursts! 

Impressed by our planters? Here's another story that might interest you: 19 simple garden ideas with spectacular results.

9 simple steps to a perfectly Zen bedroom
Which of these planter ideas will you be trying?

