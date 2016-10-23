An absolutely gorgeous family home

At the heart of every home lies its history, and the emotions that have shaped every corner of the structure. For instance, this home is an opulent one—although not for its larger-than-life design, or luxurious touches. What sets it apart, and makes it a treat to explore, is the fact that it reflects the true beauty of the surrounding region and retains its understated heritage. Come and visit this beautiful family abode in rustic Tuscany, to see how the interior architects at d. mesure brought a cosy home to life!
The stone facade of the home is an indication of the rustic beauty of the area, with terracotta roof tiles adding a neat and classic touch. The stone walls tie in beautifully with the surrounding countryside. The home is divided into two neat wings with a entrance sunken in the centre. Well manicured and landscaped green lawns surround the property.
The tiered landscape gives way to the pool and its stone edges. The recliners sit in front of the stone walls and make quite a fusion-inspired statement where modernism meets old-world charm.
While the lobby may not have too many elements, it contains a few rich statements from the northern Italian area. The wooden ceiling and stone floor are balanced by the stone wall and steps that join the two. An old rake acts as an art piece on the wall, while a wildlife installation stand to one side.
A large archway in the stone wall separates the kitchen from the family-style dining table. The simple white chairs make quite a contrast against the stone surroundings. The kitchen is well equipped with modern and elegant chrome appliances, with rustic steel buckets hanging from the ceiling as lamps.
The bedroom has a decidedly regal touch, thanks to the large bed and its plum-hued bedding. The bureau on one side and the desk behind the bed’s headboard complete the look, creating a simple fashion statement under the wooden ceiling.
With scrubbed wooden flooring and bunk beds set to the side, this space has tons of rustic appeal. The muted colours on the rugs and the profusion of old-school toys will transport children to a whole other realm!
Check out another exciting home tour here: This simple house is the dream of those who live in an apartment