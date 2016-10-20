15 fantastic home entrances!

When it comes to making a neat first impression, the front door of your house is one of your best bets! You'd do well to pick something that resonates with the theme of your facade and interiors, and ties the two harmoniously. It's also important to make a memorable and unique statement that is warm and welcoming. Here we bring you 15 stunning main doors which can dramatically alter the poise and polish of your residence. So take a look through our selection and pick the one that appeals the most!
Flat iron latticework can make your entrance look modern and artistic when used with the right lighting.
Make a neat statement with metal planks worked into a gate for the main entrance. The wooden and chrome door on the side also shows off a combination of varied materials.
The raw wooden appeal of this slim and elegant door is heightened by the panel that rises above the porch, in one long line of timber.
The steel porch and door offer robust privacy, while slits in the porch let natural light in.
With stone detailing on the side, this wooden and glass door makes quite a rich statement. The large glass panel on top helps natural light to filter in generously.
Your front door can be aligned to the side with a large border for the frame as it swings open.
Choose wooden double doors and an exposed concrete facade to make a rich, modern statement.
The ethereal good looks of this home come from the stone frame holding the frosted glass doors in place. As here, you can also layer the look with glass around the frame.
This door creates a spectacularly edgy statement that shines with its illuminated frame. The steel door stands out thanks to the lighting.
This open look has been layered with concrete pillars and a wide wooden door set in a black metal frame
Designed by the architects at Excelencia En Diseno, this whimsical entrance is surrounded by a neat stone frame and glass wall, while the large door swings open on hinges placed at the top and bottom only.
For vibrant pop of colour, use a bright red door in a plain white or wooden facade.
The glass panel on the side of these double black doors makes a cool monochrome statement.
This elegant high doorway has a panel on top to match the rest of the facade. The linear dimensions make the building seem even loftier.
The door on the side of this house is a wooden one with a small panel to let in natural light. This style can be used for a bright and quirky look. Use wood for the door to offset a stone or white-washed facade.
