Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

15 fantastic home entrances!

Justwords Justwords
Portes d’entrée Hörmann 2014 : ouvertures sur les bâtiments BBC, passifs et positifs, HORMANN HORMANN Front doors
Loading admin actions …

When it comes to making a neat first impression, the front door of your house is one of your best bets! You'd do well to pick something that resonates with the theme of your facade and interiors, and ties the two harmoniously. It's also important to make a memorable and unique statement that is warm and welcoming. Here we bring you 15 stunning main doors which can dramatically alter the poise and polish of your residence. So take a look through our selection and pick the one that appeals the most!

1. ​Iron latticework

114, URBN URBN Minimalist houses
URBN

URBN
URBN
URBN

Flat iron latticework can make your entrance look modern and artistic when used with the right lighting.

2. ​Neat statement

Fachada MRios, Modulor Arquitectura Modulor Arquitectura Modern houses Stone Grey
Modulor Arquitectura

Modulor Arquitectura
Modulor Arquitectura
Modulor Arquitectura

Make a neat statement with metal planks worked into a gate for the main entrance. The wooden and chrome door on the side also shows off a combination of varied materials.

3. ​Elegant yet raw

Casa Alphaville, Martins Lucena Arquitetos Martins Lucena Arquitetos Tropical style houses
Martins Lucena Arquitetos

Martins Lucena Arquitetos
Martins Lucena Arquitetos
Martins Lucena Arquitetos

The raw wooden appeal of this slim and elegant door is heightened by the panel that rises above the porch, in one long line of timber.

4. ​Steel beauty

casaMEZQUITE, BAG arquitectura BAG arquitectura Front doors Iron/Steel White
BAG arquitectura

BAG arquitectura
BAG arquitectura
BAG arquitectura

The steel porch and door offer robust privacy, while slits in the porch let natural light in.

​5. Wood and glass

Morada de grandes proporções no Rio de Janeiro, Studio Claudia Pimenta e Patricia Franco Decoração de Interiores Studio Claudia Pimenta e Patricia Franco Decoração de Interiores Front doors
Studio Claudia Pimenta e Patricia Franco Decoração de Interiores

Studio Claudia Pimenta e Patricia Franco Decoração de Interiores
Studio Claudia Pimenta e Patricia Franco Decoração de Interiores
Studio Claudia Pimenta e Patricia Franco Decoração de Interiores

With stone detailing on the side, this wooden and glass door makes quite a rich statement. The large glass panel on top helps natural light to filter in generously.

6. ​Aligned to the side

homify Front doors
homify

homify
homify
homify

Your front door can be aligned to the side with a large border for the frame as it swings open.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. ​Imposing double door

ML Residence, Gantous Arquitectos Gantous Arquitectos Front doors
Gantous Arquitectos

ML Residence

Gantous Arquitectos
Gantous Arquitectos
Gantous Arquitectos

Choose wooden double doors and an exposed concrete facade to make a rich, modern statement.

8. ​Frosted glass

CO 40, AMEC ARQUITECTURA AMEC ARQUITECTURA Front doors
AMEC ARQUITECTURA

AMEC ARQUITECTURA
AMEC ARQUITECTURA
AMEC ARQUITECTURA

The ethereal good looks of this home come from the stone frame holding the frosted glass doors in place. As here, you can also layer the look with glass around the frame.

9. ​Edgy good looks

Villa Luisa, Matteo Gattoni - Architetto Matteo Gattoni - Architetto Front doors
Matteo Gattoni—Architetto

Matteo Gattoni - Architetto
Matteo Gattoni—Architetto
Matteo Gattoni - Architetto

This door creates a spectacularly edgy statement that shines with its illuminated frame. The steel door stands out thanks to the lighting.

​10. Open look

Casa Campo / Ateliê - Vale das Videiras, Carlos Salles Arquitetura e Interiores Carlos Salles Arquitetura e Interiores Modern windows & doors
Carlos Salles Arquitetura e Interiores

Carlos Salles Arquitetura e Interiores
Carlos Salles Arquitetura e Interiores
Carlos Salles Arquitetura e Interiores

This open look has been layered with concrete pillars and a wide wooden door set in a black metal frame

11. ​Flights of whimsy

RESIDENCIA NUÑO, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Modern windows & doors
Excelencia en Diseño

Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño

Designed by the architects at Excelencia En Diseno, this whimsical entrance is surrounded by a neat stone frame and glass wall, while the large door swings open on hinges placed at the top and bottom only.

​12. A bright door

EFH F, Nähe Braunschweig, Gondesen Architekt Gondesen Architekt Scandinavian style houses
Gondesen Architekt

Gondesen Architekt
Gondesen Architekt
Gondesen Architekt

For vibrant pop of colour, use a bright red door in a plain white or wooden facade.

​13. All in the details

Portes d’entrée Hörmann 2014 : ouvertures sur les bâtiments BBC, passifs et positifs, HORMANN HORMANN Front doors
HORMANN

HORMANN
HORMANN
HORMANN

The glass panel on the side of these double black doors makes a cool monochrome statement.

​14. Practical style

Casa Minimalista, Duo Arquitetura Duo Arquitetura Minimalist houses
Duo Arquitetura

Duo Arquitetura
Duo Arquitetura
Duo Arquitetura

This elegant high doorway has a panel on top to match the rest of the facade. The linear dimensions make the building seem even loftier.

15. Floating door

E2 FACADE arQing Minimalist houses
arQing

E2 FACADE

arQing
arQing
arQing

The door on the side of this house is a wooden one with a small panel to let in natural light. This style can be used for a bright and quirky look. Use wood for the door to offset a stone or white-washed facade. 

Inspired by our selection? Check out another Ideabook for more ideas: 10 perfectly simple homes you'll wish were yours

8 rustic kitchens you need to see
Which of these entrances would you choose?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks