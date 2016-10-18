9 simple steps to a perfectly Zen bedroom

Zen-influenced interiors have an enduring appeal as they tap into something deeper than mere aesthetic trends. They appeal to those wanting a quiet, calming interior—making them a perfect fit for the bedroom. But how does a Zen-style bedroom help one calm the mind and focus on the simple beauty in daily life? Well, it all comes down to the choice of materials, lighting and furniture. So let's break it down into 9 simple steps and take the opportunity to show off some beautiful bedrooms…
It's easy to get caught up in the visual nature of a design and forget about the sensory aspect. We experience life with all five of our senses, so use them to make your bedroom more calming. This will help you focus on the simple pleasures in life. The bedroom linen is an obvious place to start. Avoid synthetic materials and choose some breathable linen with a high thread count.
Scent the room with some natural oils. A room diffuser is often a good idea because it doesn't require much maintenance and will add a gentle scent. Some incense or an oil burner is good too. Don't forget to choose something visually soothing too.
Earthy subdued colours have an immediate calming effect on our minds and bodies. It's fine to use more vibrant colours, but keep them to a minimum. The larger areas in the room should have soft colours that reflect the mute tones of nature.
Try to remove all extraneous clutter that reminds you of work and the outside world. Electronics are always a big no-no. Choose simple organic home accessories and furnishings instead. Avoid anything with a high gloss and opt for handmade materials with soft, earthy finishes.
Keep things simple with the bedroom furniture. Perhaps you could get a simple futon mattress. Alternatively, add some extra seating with cushions that can be stacked up and used for meditation practice. In general, opt for furnishings that sit low to the ground.
Clatter and noise should be kept to a minimum in a Zen-style bedroom. At the very least, avoid having metallic or glass materials that make sharp sounds when used. A thick rug is often a good choice. Even better, perhaps you could build a bedhead that also acts as a sound barrier like this.
A warm golden light will calm the eyes and induce a feeling of peacefulness. It always helps to obscure the lighting source within the headboard or behind furniture elements too. Try to avoid bare globes if possible.
Nature has the ability to remind us of the deeper cycles of life and death. It tends to slow us down and encourages us to enjoy some contemplative time. Even if you don't have a good situation for permanent greenery, a good vase and a weekly refill of flowers will keep nature on the mind.
Yoga and meditation are so popular at the moment, that we bet that most of our readers here have at least the yearning for a personal practice. Nothing quite helps make it a regular part of life like a permanent little studio space. It could just be a corner cleared out and furnished with a simple yoga mat and some cushions.
