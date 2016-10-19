8 rustic kitchens you need to see

There's an ideal style to suit every room in the home, and in the kitchen—it's most definitely rustic. A rustic kitchen makes us think of the lingering scents of tasty food, sturdy workbenches and lots of practical features that make the entire cooking (and eating!) process one to savour. A rustic kitchen has lots of natural features, lots of textures and a lot of love. So in praise of the rustic kitchen style, we've collected 8 of our finest earthy kitchens together with a few tips on how to create your own rustic kitchen. Enjoy!
Antiques and preloved items offer the home a sense of history and continuity that's difficult to replicate with newer items. Go hunting for some older style cabinets or smaller accessories and dress them up so they can be put on show. They aren't always the easiest fit in a modern kitchen, so it can often help to trim older cabinets to size.
In honor of the sense of authenticity in a rustic kitchen, it really pays for put (almost!) everything on display. A hanging rack is a perfectly classic way to do this, but you can also use open shelves and lots of rails on the walls. The secret is to use accessories with a beautiful warm or natural colour that work with the entire decor.
Along with exposed brick, wooden elements are another really fundamental part of the rustic kitchen style. It could easily be introduced through some open shelves or even new cabinet doors. The good thing about wood is that it works really well with a whole range of colours, so it will almost never disrupt your colour scheme. Finally, it's usually a good idea to stick to just one or two types of wooden finishes in the room. But if you really want to create a strong rustic theme, use as many types of wood as you want!
The majority of kitchens have white walls. But this is certainly not true of rustic kitchens. This green blackboard is a great way to add colour to this kitchen. Just keep to a natural colour scheme; rustic hues, greens and even soft greys will work.
A naturally warm and cosy kitchen is completely devoid of artifice. There are no shiny surfaces and glossy accessories. Instead, we have lots of variations in line, colour and form. Exposed brick is one of the best elements for creating this soft look and feel in the kitchen.
Natural fibers such as wicker add a lot of textural warmth to the kitchen. They are also very sturdy so they can withstand bumps and splashes without showing too much wear and tear. And even if they do, that's all part of the look! You might introduce wicker through the chairs or some open baskets.
The countertop or workbench in a rustic kitchen should never ever be made of laminate! Some people worry that a wooden countertop shows lots of wear and tear. But it can be just as solid as durable as any other once it has been treated with a good oil. Tung oil is particularly good because it forms a hard, waterproof layer and contains no unhealthy toxins.
One of the most important natural elements in the home is light—so try to maximise the light in the kitchen. Similarly, if you have a good garden view don't hide it behind curtains!
For more kitchen planning ideas, check out 5 small and fashionable kitchens.