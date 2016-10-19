Your browser is out-of-date.

8 rustic kitchens you need to see

April Kennedy April Kennedy
Casa ReFit, Ferraro Habitat Ferraro Habitat Rustic style kitchen
There's an ideal style to suit every room in the home, and in the kitchen—it's most definitely rustic. A rustic kitchen makes us think of the lingering scents of tasty food, sturdy workbenches and lots of practical features that make the entire cooking (and eating!) process one to savour. A rustic kitchen has lots of natural features, lots of textures and a lot of love. So in praise of the rustic kitchen style, we've collected 8 of our finest earthy kitchens together with a few tips on how to create your own rustic kitchen. Enjoy!

1. Preloved elements

RISTRUTTURAZIONE EDIFICIO RURALE, zanella architettura zanella architettura Rustic style kitchen
zanella architettura

zanella architettura
zanella architettura
zanella architettura

Antiques and preloved items offer the home a sense of history and continuity that's difficult to replicate with newer items. Go hunting for some older style cabinets or smaller accessories and dress them up so they can be put on show. They aren't always the easiest fit in a modern kitchen, so it can often help to trim older cabinets to size.

2. Everything on display

Residências na Praia luxuosas , Cristina Amaral Arquitetura e Interiores Cristina Amaral Arquitetura e Interiores Rustic style kitchen
Cristina Amaral Arquitetura e Interiores

Cristina Amaral Arquitetura e Interiores
Cristina Amaral Arquitetura e Interiores
Cristina Amaral Arquitetura e Interiores

In honor of the sense of authenticity in a rustic kitchen, it really pays for put (almost!) everything on display. A hanging rack is a perfectly classic way to do this, but you can also use open shelves and lots of rails on the walls. The secret is to use accessories with a beautiful warm or natural colour that work with the entire decor.

3. Lots of wood

Vivienda en Mayu Sumaj, Abitar arquitectura Abitar arquitectura Rustic style kitchen
Abitar arquitectura

Abitar arquitectura
Abitar arquitectura
Abitar arquitectura

Along with exposed brick, wooden elements are another really fundamental part of the rustic kitchen style. It could easily be introduced through some open shelves or even new cabinet doors. The good thing about wood is that it works really well with a whole range of colours, so it will almost never disrupt your colour scheme. Finally, it's usually a good idea to stick to just one or two types of wooden finishes in the room. But if you really want to create a strong rustic theme, use as many types of wood as you want!

4. Coloured walls

Casa ReFit, Ferraro Habitat Ferraro Habitat Rustic style kitchen
Ferraro Habitat

Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat

The majority of kitchens have white walls. But this is certainly not true of rustic kitchens. This green blackboard is a great way to add colour to this kitchen. Just keep to a natural colour scheme; rustic hues, greens and even soft greys will work.

5. Exposed brick

Campos do Jordão, Liliana Zenaro Interiores Liliana Zenaro Interiores Rustic style kitchen
Liliana Zenaro Interiores

Liliana Zenaro Interiores
Liliana Zenaro Interiores
Liliana Zenaro Interiores

A naturally warm and cosy kitchen is completely devoid of artifice. There are no shiny surfaces and glossy accessories. Instead, we have lots of variations in line, colour and form. Exposed brick is one of the best elements for creating this soft look and feel in the kitchen.

6. Wicker features

Kitchen design , holly keeling interiors and styling holly keeling interiors and styling Country style kitchen
holly keeling interiors and styling

Kitchen design

holly keeling interiors and styling
holly keeling interiors and styling
holly keeling interiors and styling

Natural fibers such as wicker add a lot of textural warmth to the kitchen. They are also very sturdy so they can withstand bumps and splashes without showing too much wear and tear. And even if they do, that's all part of the look! You might introduce wicker through the chairs or some open baskets. 

7. Great solid countertops

Bajo comercial convertido en loft (Terrassa), Egue y Seta Egue y Seta Rustic style kitchen
Egue y Seta

Egue y Seta
Egue y Seta
Egue y Seta

The countertop or workbench in a rustic kitchen should never ever be made of laminate! Some people worry that a wooden countertop shows lots of wear and tear. But it can be just as solid as durable as any other once it has been treated with a good oil. Tung oil is particularly good because it forms a hard, waterproof layer and contains no unhealthy toxins. 

8. Natural light

Przebudowa stodoły , AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska Rustic style kitchen
AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska

AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska
AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska
AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska

One of the most important natural elements in the home is light—so try to maximise the light in the kitchen. Similarly, if you have a good garden view don't hide it behind curtains!

For more kitchen planning ideas, check out 5 small and fashionable kitchens.

Which of these rustic kitchens is your favourite?

