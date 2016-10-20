Your browser is out-of-date.

The Korean family home you'll wish was yours

April Kennedy
공간감 있는 내부 구조가 매력적인 내추럴풍 주택 (제천 신월동), 윤성하우징
Today on homify we travel to South Korea, where we'll explore a modest home with a grand sense of scale. The house is a free-standing building with two levels and 163sqm of floor space. It's not particularly small, but it's definitely far more modest in scale than you might expect from browsing through photos of the interior. The architectsYun Seong Housing, have created this impression by clever use of shapes and lines. Come with us on a photo tour to see how it all works…

Dazzling facade

공간감 있는 내부 구조가 매력적인 내추럴풍 주택 (제천 신월동), 윤성하우징
The facade has a bold geometric style, with the strong lines of its low fence reflected in the awnings on both levels. It also extends far beyond the boundaries of the home, making it appear large. The boldness of these lines is continued in the window frames and chunky grey columns that accentuate the divisions in the facade. All this serves to highlight a style reminiscent of a large grand residence, albeit on a smaller scale.

Double-volume living area

공간감 있는 내부 구조가 매력적인 내추럴풍 주택 (제천 신월동), 윤성하우징
The living room has been designed as a double-volume space. The great height of the room is accentuated by the use of three narrow upper windows. These really draw attention to the upper part of the room. They also allow lots of light to penetrate the interior and this adds to the bright, energetic feel of the home. Also, note how the furniture has been arranged to draw attention to the length of the room.

Broad kitchen design

공간감 있는 내부 구조가 매력적인 내추럴풍 주택 (제천 신월동), 윤성하우징
The simple, colonial-style kitchen has been designed with a broad geometry. It has lots of bench space and this goes a long way towards making a modestly-sized kitchen feel big. All this simple geometry could easily make the home feel a little cold, but the designers have added some traditional warmth. This is evident in the colonial-style detailing on the wooden cupboard doors.

Simple staircase

공간감 있는 내부 구조가 매력적인 내추럴풍 주택 (제천 신월동), 윤성하우징
Hallways, corridors, staircases and transition points are best kept clear and uncluttered in a small home. Here we have a very simple design that meets these needs. There are few decorative elements, so the wooden flooring goes a long way towards creating that important sense of warmth and homeliness. It also runs a little up the wall and continues on the wooden banister. Wooden staircases always add a sturdy, family-style feel to the home. Finally, see how the height of the area is once again accentuated by the clever use of windows and elements in the upper half of the space.

Casual mezzanine

공간감 있는 내부 구조가 매력적인 내추럴풍 주택 (제천 신월동), 윤성하우징
On the upper level we have a mezzanine. Once again, it's hard to believe this home is just over 160sqm because it has a very bright and breezy atmosphere. This area has been casually furnished with a small media area, study area and some bookshelves. The windows on both sides add a lovely sense of spaciousness to the area. This is an important point because this mezzanine also doubles as a hallway for the bedrooms.

Generous shower room

공간감 있는 내부 구조가 매력적인 내추럴풍 주택 (제천 신월동), 윤성하우징
Shower rooms are often a good choice for those with small bathrooms. By eliminating a clunky shower stall and using the walls, you can add precious inches of space and create a light shower design like this. The transparent shower screen is visually lightweight and the entire bathroom feels bright, contemporary and spacious like this. It also makes the grey tiles the real focus of the design.

What do you think of the features we have highlighted today?

