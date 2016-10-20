The Korean family home you'll wish was yours

Shower rooms are often a good choice for those with small bathrooms. By eliminating a clunky shower stall and using the walls, you can add precious inches of space and create a light shower design like this. The transparent shower screen is visually lightweight and the entire bathroom feels bright, contemporary and spacious like this. It also makes the grey tiles the real focus of the design.

