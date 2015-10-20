The Terrific Timber Annexe

Garden annexes are becoming an increasingly popular way to add a stylish self-contained flat to your existing plot. Not simply a residence for elderly parents, these mini homes are now an attractive addition for younger adults who wish to save money while studying at university, or perhaps saving for their own abode. Gone are the days of unfortunately drab garage apartments, whose sole purpose was to accommodate guests, these compact homes are now a fabulous addition for any spacious property. Often lacking in style, panache, and elegance, garden annexes were commonly attached to the main dwelling, or regualrly built as an independent structure. However, since the invention of the secondary or dual dwelling, there have been many differing styles and designs on the market. Whether you know it as a granny flat, garden annexe, cart shed, carriage house, or perhaps simply a self-contained apartment, these spaces add valuable living space your property.

Today on homify we are taking a look at a gorgeous and contemporary annexe from Blankstone Building and Design Solutions. This timber-clad structure features a studio space with small kitchen, bedroom, sitting area, study, and bathroom. Additionally, the room contains abundant storage space for all manner of household appurtenances and accessories. Without further ado, let's take a peek inside this intriguing and gorgeous timber garden annexe!