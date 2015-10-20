The Terrific Timber Annexe

Garden annexes are becoming an increasingly popular way to add a stylish self-contained flat to your existing plot. Not simply a residence for elderly parents, these mini homes are now an attractive addition for younger adults who wish to save money while studying at university, or perhaps saving for their own abode. Gone are the days of unfortunately drab garage apartments, whose sole purpose was to accommodate guests, these compact homes are now a fabulous addition for any spacious property. Often lacking in style, panache, and elegance, garden annexes were commonly attached to the main dwelling, or regualrly built as an independent structure. However, since the invention of the secondary or dual dwelling, there have been many differing styles and designs on the market. Whether you know it as a granny flat, garden annexe, cart shed, carriage house, or perhaps simply a self-contained apartment, these spaces add valuable living space your property.
Today on homify we are taking a look at a gorgeous and contemporary annexe from Blankstone Building and Design Solutions. This timber-clad structure features a studio space with small kitchen, bedroom, sitting area, study, and bathroom. Additionally, the room contains abundant storage space for all manner of household appurtenances and accessories. Without further ado, let's take a peek inside this intriguing and gorgeous timber garden annexe!
This beautiful bespoke creation features an open gabled roof, with extensive timber cladding seen on each side of the dwelling's façade. Situated at the end of the garden, the small home is far enough away from the main house to retain a sense of privacy and solitude. The colour scheme is a combination of bright timber hues, which are again seen on the back fence of the property, as well as a charcoal blue shade that imparts a regal and understated elegance. Tucked away in the back corner of the plot, the structure has a surprisingly open and airy feeling, with large windows adding a sense of spaciousness both inside and out.
Moving slightly closer to the entry, we are able to see that the annexe is actually sunken into the sloping block. Moreover, hidden behind the white rendered retaining wall is a delightful decked entertaining space. This area is perfect for those living inside the apartment, but could also be used as a party or gathering space for events. A set of twin potted vines sit beside the entry and look fabulously stylish. These may also be grown to cover the side of the structure, eventually ensuring the continuity and cohesion with the garden.
From this vantage we are also able to see that there is an abundance of glazing used on each side of the building, with small hopper windows incorproated on the right hand side to ensure privacy within the sleeping quarters.
Around the back of the little home we see the private lawn area with the rear wall of the structure. This features a plethora of little rock-like protrusions that ensure the wall is a rock-climber's dream! There is also an exterior light to illuminate the area that might not receive enough sunlight during the day, or if the space is to be used at night.
The grass area is surprisingly large, and perfect for children to play, or for a quiet area to read a book in the sun. The timber fence is also more easily seen from this perspective, and is matched with a white rendered base that looks modern, with a high quality finish.
Finally we move inside the home to get a glimpse of the interior. The timber cladding is continued with a light birch/beech hue that functions as the walls of the small bathroom, and the joinery for the kitchen. Timber flooring is also used to add warmth and a sense of liveability within the compact space. There is a skylight for illuminating the kitchen area with an abundance of natural light, while a white/off-white hue is employed for the ceiling, and door trim.
Colour is injected into the room with the striped yellow and blue curtains that not only provide privacy, but also insulate the room during cooler weather. In the far left corner, we are also able to see the raised stage-like structure that houses the study, providing a perfect place for quiet contemplation, reading, or writing.
In this image we can see the bright yellow armchair that works beautifully with the timber interior scheme, and matches effortlessly with the curtains. There are two single lamps that hang from the ceiling, and impart a contemporary aesthetic, with a timeless atmosphere and ambience.
One brilliant feature of this new garden annexe is the abundant storage in the overhead space. This is reached via a ladder, which offers a host of options to the occupant, and can even be used as a bed if necessary. Here in this image the large double bed is a sofa, and offers a studio workspace without the need for a large sleeping space. What is wonderful about this room is its versatility; it can be modified and altered to suit a range of different needs, making it a thoroughly indispensable domestic structure.
Coming to the end of our tour we get a close-up of the inspirational workspace. This cute little study is an ideal place for working, reading, or setting up a small office. It is contemporary in its design, with mid-century modern elements. The chair is comfortable, and offers a sleek yet timeless place to rest, or conversely get down to some serious work! Again we see the striped fabric used as a blind, and a characterful lamp adds direct illumination for the desk space.
For one final look before finishing our tour of this cute and compact home, we get an impression of the stylish glazed bi-fold doors. These have been completely opened, and inject the interior with fresh air and light. This multi-purpose dwelling is ideal for those little gatherings or events during the warmer months, and with the inclusion of an outdoor barbeque, is a perfectly stylish and practical space.
