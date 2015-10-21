A Trendy Townhouse

Boasting the title of '5th most expensive postcode in London', St John's Wood is a truly luxurious and opulent district, which houses far too many notable residents to mention. Among a range of lavish and heritage rich dwellings, in 2013 the coveted Avenue Road had 10 villas for sale with the most expensive at £65 million, and the cheapest offering at £15 million. This very affluent neighbourhood is also home Abbey Road, where a daily throng of Beatles fans flock to the iconic zebra crossing to take pictures, as well as disturb and generally hold up the flow of traffic.

It is here that today we take a trip to the quieter, yet no less impressive, Carlton Hill. This gorgeous 400m2, 19th century townhouse has undergone a complete transformation, and is now a stylish and liveable modern London residence. Brought to life by Gregory Phillips Architects, the abode now contains a new glass extension with large sliding doors that enter the garden, while a second floor bedroom has been added. To top off this unbelievable modification, the interior has been totally refurbished. Along with the more obvious improvements, energy saving upgrades have been incorporated, which reduce the home's overall impact on the environment.