Living Big In A Tiny Home

Could you live in a 10m² apartment? These days space is at a premium, and often finding a comfortable and large living space is next to impossible. The situation is even more complex for students, whose disposable income is often meagre, minimal, or inadequate to subsidise sufficient housing.

The team at Tengbom have found a solution, a student living-pod that is both environmentally friendly, and smartly designed using sustainable materials. Displayed in Virserum Art Museum during 2013, and designed as a collaboration between wood manufacturer Martinsons and real estate company AF Bostäder, this tiny unit provides everything a student may need for comfortable, yet highly compact living. To obtain the design and specifications, the architects interviewed and teamed up with current enrollees at The University of Lund. Key questions were asked, and the resulting project is an affordable house that utilises highly innovative construction and shrewd thinking, with 22 units being built for students to move into during 2014.

However, designing a fully functioning and practical home with only 10m² is no easy feat. The layout was refined and modified on many occasions to ensure the outcome would be unique yet highly liveable. If you would like to see inside this intriguing and extraordinarily original student 'pod', check out the images from Bertil Hertzberg and experience true condensed living!