Living Big In A Tiny Home

Could you live in a 10m² apartment? These days space is at a premium, and often finding a comfortable and large living space is next to impossible. The situation is even more complex for students, whose disposable income is often meagre, minimal, or inadequate to subsidise sufficient housing.
The team at Tengbom have found a solution, a student living-pod that is both environmentally friendly, and smartly designed using sustainable materials. Displayed in Virserum Art Museum during 2013, and designed as a collaboration between wood manufacturer Martinsons and real estate company AF Bostäder, this tiny unit provides everything a student may need for comfortable, yet highly compact living. To obtain the design and specifications, the architects interviewed and teamed up with current enrollees at The University of Lund. Key questions were asked, and the resulting project is an affordable house that utilises highly innovative construction and shrewd thinking, with 22 units being built for students to move into during 2014.
However, designing a fully functioning and practical home with only 10m² is no easy feat. The layout was refined and modified on many occasions to ensure the outcome would be unique yet highly liveable. If you would like to see inside this intriguing and extraordinarily original student 'pod', check out the images from Bertil Hertzberg and experience true condensed living!
As we approach the exterior of the student pod, we are surprised by the compact size of the space, and it appears almost impossible to incorporate all of the necessary features into this tiny room.
The concept that has been created required the designers and participants to think of a way to successfully build affordable student housing, working with this miniscule 10m². Within the pod, the area has been reduced from the current requirement of 25m², which meant obtaining legal consent. This home is compact living at its most innovative and original.
The main necessities for the pod included a comfortable sleeping loft, kitchen, bathroom, study, and a small garden with patio. Cross-laminated timber was employed as a construction material, which reduced the rent by 50%. Additionally, this method diminished the ecological impact, as well as the carbon footprint. The right building materials were essential in ensuring the home's sustainability, and the timber was chosen for its carbon positive qualities. Moreover, the wood was locally sourced, reducing travel costs and transportation distances. Finally, the units were constructed on site, reducing the time to build the home, and utilising a flexible production technique.
As we enter the tiny home, we are surprised by the spaciousness of the entire dwelling. From this vantage we see the front door and kitchen, with its incorporated shelving and small dining space. The wonderful aspect with this pod is its ability to cater to everyday life. It has everything one could possibly need, in a compact and stylish package. Looking at this image, we get a great impression of life inside the unit. The interior is light, bright, and the floor-to-ceiling timber imparts warmth and cordiality.
Changing our perspective, we are given a glimpse at the loft sleeping space, the clothes hanging area, as well as the downstairs hammock chair, and workspace. Furthermore, we are able to see the small bathroom to the right of the image. This minute washroom is ideal for a quick freshen up, but also provides a toilet, sink, and shower. Everything one could possibly require for clean and adaptable living.
This room is a practical and wonderfully cosy space, with the green accessories adding a burst of citrus vivacity. The 'ladder' to the loft bed doubles as convenient shelving, and is a sleek inclusion that avoids the need for a large and impractical alternative. Further above the loft bed we see more shelving, perfect for storing other accessories and living appurtenances. Finally, a clothes hanging area sits above the main living space, and is a ultra-handy substitute to a traditional robe.
As we get a bird's eye view of the kitchen and dining space, it is clear the level of detail that has been considered and achieved. The cooking space is very visible from this vantage, and we see the handy sink, the recycling bins, and small window that adds natural illumination to the preparation space.
The dining table is another key feature that we are able to see in this image. It has a small stool for the individual to sit, eat a meal, or perhaps read a book. A gorgeous macramé style lamp hangs above, and provides a warm glow for evening hours.
The final image of this compact home is of the workspace, a true essential for any student. The desk shape resembles the window opening, and like the other openings in the pod, can be closed by lifting the desk up and into its corresponding hole. This area provides an inspirational light-filled workspace that is enhanced with a hammock, for those moments when you simply need to rest, relax, and possibly take a quick power nap. Again the lime green hues are continued throughout, and enliven the light timber shades effortlessly.
All in all, this little home has everything one could possibly need for a comfortable and enjoyable experience, with the overall appearance, functionality, and liveability a wonderful success. We adore the ergonomic shapes and forms that unite the design, while the capacity for convenient living is indisputable.
