The Bold House With A Surprise Interior

Today on homify we are taking a trip to Isahaya, a city located in Nagasaki Prefecture, Japan. It is region that was the site of the second atomic bombing during WWII. In this now quiet and relatively small city, the house we are looking at is a beautifully obscure and modern dwelling. Comprised of many different architectural elements, the home displays all of the traits of a sleek and chic Japanese residence, with a certain level of minimalism adding to its dignified and refined aesthetic.

The structure itself is an intimidating and bold design, however, inside the home is welcoming, warm, and inviting. Set on a site of 229.28m², the residence itself is 140.84m², and set over two storeys. Completed in February 2013, KTF House was beautifully produced by the team at Artect Design, and photographed by Y.Mizoguchi.

To take a tour of this dwelling, check out the images below, and journey into a stylish, sophisticated, and unique abode.