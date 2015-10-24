The Organic T-House

Natural materials not only offer sustainable advantages when designing and constructing a new home, but they also provide a number of invisible benefits. Many construction methods, as well as components used during the building of a home, employ the use of harsh chemicals. Solvents and drying agents that out-gas from paints are just one example that can be a huge contributor to allergy problems within an abode. These synthesised compounds are often unnecessary, and easily replaced by natural alternatives.

Enter T House—a dwelling designed by the team at Artect Design, and located in the city of Omura, within the Nagasaki Prefecture. This one-storey residence has been artfully built to minimise allergy issues suffered by children that will live within the home. Ventilation was increased, and the external insulation method employed organic principles.

Completed in August 2010, the detached free-standing house is situated on a 397.00m² plot, with the home occupying 144.39m². If you would like to take a tour of this terrific timber home, check out the images below, and get some inspiration for your new home or domestic renovation.

Photography by Izutsu YoSusumu.