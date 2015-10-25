An Elegant Home Beside The River Thames

Berkshire—a county rich in history, heritage, and of course, home to the British Royal Family's palace Windsor Castle. It is here that today we are taking a tour of a wonderful newly built residence that exudes class, sophistication, and elegance. Designed by Gregory Phillips Architects, this lavish 900m² contemporary detached house is set within an impressive 12 acre site, elevated directly adjacent the River Thames.

Rarely do we see such a large and magnificent new property in such a prime location, with both an unbelievably high attention-to-detail, and an enduring design that will truly last the ages. Features of this opulent yet understated abode include a private entrance courtyard, garaging for multiple cars, exterior swimming pool, out buildings, and a tennis court. The generously proportioned interior spaces are an absolute delight, and add to the lavish ambience of this new-build home.

On approach to the residence, the entrance offers a grand pair of Grade I listed iron gates, after which a gravel driveway leads the individual to a gorgeous central courtyard, completely encircled by both the out buildings, and the home itself. If you would like to take a look inside this grand dwelling, check out the images below, and get some inspiration from this beautiful Berkshire mansion.