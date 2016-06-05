The Ap Lei Chau house in the sky

Have you ever wanted to live in the sky, high in an apartment, with a breathtaking view over the surrounding cityscape? If the answer is yes, then you most certainly need to visit Hong Kong. As one of the three most important financials centres, alongside New York and London, Hong Kong is a thriving hub with unsurprisingly, one of the most expensive real estate markets in the world. Boasting 1,223 skyscrapers, the city is a wonderland of high-living. However, with the second highest average price per square metre, sitting just below Monaco, Hong Kong is relatively unaffordable for the average home owner.

Today we are taking a trip to a generously sized home of 100m², situated in the Larvotto estate, south west on the Hong Kong island of Ap Lei Chau. The apartment, designed by Arctitudesign is an overwhelmingly enjoyable space that features environmentally friendly design throughout, and a harmonious cohesion with nature.

Check out the images below, and take a tour through one of Hong Kong's most well-designed and lavish homes.