The Ap Lei Chau house in the sky

Have you ever wanted to live in the sky, high in an apartment, with a breathtaking view over the surrounding cityscape? If the answer is yes, then you most certainly need to visit Hong Kong. As one of the three most important financials centres, alongside New York and London, Hong Kong is a thriving hub with unsurprisingly, one of the most expensive real estate markets in the world. Boasting 1,223 skyscrapers, the city is a wonderland of high-living. However, with the second highest average price per square metre, sitting just below Monaco, Hong Kong is relatively unaffordable for the average home owner.
Today we are taking a trip to a generously sized home of 100m², situated in the Larvotto estate, south west on the Hong Kong island of Ap Lei Chau. The apartment, designed by Arctitudesign is an overwhelmingly enjoyable space that features environmentally friendly design throughout, and a harmonious cohesion with nature.
Check out the images below, and take a tour through one of Hong Kong's most well-designed and lavish homes.
Inside the apartment we are greeted by absolutely unbelievable views. Like many apartments in Hong Kong, the buildings are set on sloping or hilly ground, ensuring the spaces enjoy large and picturesque scenery.
As we are inside the bedroom, we get a glimpse at the dividing wall, replete with a media centre and wall-mounted television. This is perfect for those nights (and days!) when you simply must watch a movie in bed. The timber veneer that is utilised for the wall, coordinates beautifully with the timber floorboards, and suits the neutral yet earthy scheme.
Taking a look at the bedroom from a different perspective, and we truly get an idea of the impressive landscape. With panoramic views over the Aberdeen Channel, Sham Wan, and the Po Chong Wan bay area, this bedroom enjoys an abundance of light, and endless sights.
Inside, the bed is sumptuous and large, with an upholstered bed head and incorporated side tables. The colour scheme is quite bright, and the dark rugs upon the floor add interest and style to the muted tones. Above the large picture windows, a wall-mounted light casts and upwards glow to the ceiling, and softly illuminates the sleeping quarters.
Moving further away from the room, the dressing room and robes become visible. This hidden dressing area is separated from the sleeping space by the dividing wall that also houses the flat screen television. The red rugs are continued through the room, adding a little heritage to the design of the space. Fitting free robes, also featuring the light timber veneer, add precious storage space to the room, and look sleek and chic.
How many times have you dreamed of an extra few drawers in your dresser, or just a little extra hanging space within your robe? One of the best elements of this room is the plentiful storage options. The entire rear wall of the room is covered with wardrobes, providing ample space for hanging clothes or storing linen. And, as if that wasn't enough, there is also storage built into the dresser.
Last but certainly not least, we also see another chest of drawers in the corner of the room. This is ideal for all of those other accessories that simply require a little extra room. You are guaranteed to have plenty of space in this bedroom, with all the necessities carefully considered and thought out.
A gold circular mirror hangs above the dresser, and adds a little opulence within the space. This incorporated bespoke joinery is ideally sized and situated for perfumes, photo frames, and many other bedroom appurtenances.
As we enter the living room, we are struck by the magnitude of space available. Since this apartment is only 100m², we were expecting it to feel rather small, or potentially cramped. Nothing could be further from the truth. The room easily fits a comfortable living space, and a large dining table to seat at least six individuals. There is a feature wall painted in a dark charcoal mushroom tone, and this contrasts wonderfully with the white colour scheme, and coordinates beautifully with the timber flooring.
The decoration and design of this space is sleek and thoughtful, with art upon the walls, and functional yet stylish furniture.
From the other angle we see the corner of the kitchen, and the long and linear dining space. The table wonderfully reflects the timber of the flooring, while there is a divider in place to separate it, and ensures it is a comfortable place to eat. We can also see the outlet for air conditioning in the top right hand corner of the ceiling, an absolute necessity for those hot Hong Kong months.
Within the stylish study we are treated to a viewing of the wonderful home office. This space is a hub of creativity, with a guitar, and plenty of room for the computer. The walls are adorned with inspirational material, and we can again see the ceiling outlet for the air conditioning.
Similar to the bedroom, the floor is timber, with an antique style red rug that imparts a chic elegance to the space. The white colour scheme helps to evoke a sense of spaciousness, while the furniture adds contrast with richer timber hues.
Finally, we have one more surprise in store before ending our tour of this exciting Hong Kong apartment. The hidden projector screen that wonderfully transforms the living room into a home theatre!
Contained within a ceiling box, the screen is mechanised to drop down when needed. This awesome addition is perfect for movie nights, and adds that extra hint of luxury and opulence within the home.
The modular sofa looks comfy and plush, brilliant for resting after a long day. Additionally, there is plenty of bookshelf space behind the seating for ornaments, curios, and other objet d'art.
